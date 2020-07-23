WATCH: Fauci Botches First Pitch of Nationals Game

CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the opening pitch at the Washington Nationals opening home game Thursday night, missing the catcher’s mitt by a comically wide margin. The D.C. team faced off against the New York Yankees, and Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tossed the first ball so far to the right of home plate the catcher needed to walk along the first base line to retrieve it. The doctor, who appeared in a face mask and team jersey but without his normal glasses, shrugged as he walked off the pitcher’s mound and bumped mitt with the catcher as the two posed for a socially distant photo together.