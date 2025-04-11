WATCH: ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ Group Smashes Up a Tesla With Sledgehammers
Protestors in the U.K. have smashed up a Tesla with sledgehammers in protest against Elon Musk. Critics from the group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ organized the event, where a scrapheap-bound Model S was destroyed “to create a debate about wealth inequality,” according to a member. The vehicle, provided by an anonymous donor, was beat with baseball bats and hammers and will be auctioned off as an art piece to raise money for food banks in South London. “We’re giving Londoners a chance to stand up to far-right hatred and billionaires and express how they feel about the current state of the world,” said the group. “Therapy is expensive, but this is free.” A spokesperson was keen to point out that the demolition job took place in a controlled environment, and should not be replicated. “We urge people not to damage other Teslas or any other cars,” they said. The car’s battery had been taken out and recycled. The Model S can cost up to $95,000 brand new. The Daily Beast has contacted Tesla for comment.