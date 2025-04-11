Cheat Sheet
WATCH: ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ Group Smashes Up a Tesla With Sledgehammers

HAMMERING HOME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.11.25 10:07AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 9:24AM EDT 
A person walks near a Tesla car, donated anonymously and destined for scrap during a stunt organised by the group Everyone Hates Elon, part of a campaign against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s political involvement in the U.S. government, in London, Britain, April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Protestors in the U.K. have smashed up a Tesla with sledgehammers in protest against Elon Musk. Critics from the group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ organized the event, where a scrapheap-bound Model S was destroyed “to create a debate about wealth inequality,” according to a member. The vehicle, provided by an anonymous donor, was beat with baseball bats and hammers and will be auctioned off as an art piece to raise money for food banks in South London. “We’re giving Londoners a chance to stand up to far-right hatred and billionaires and express how they feel about the current state of the world,” said the group. “Therapy is expensive, but this is free.” A spokesperson was keen to point out that the demolition job took place in a controlled environment, and should not be replicated. “We urge people not to damage other Teslas or any other cars,” they said. The car’s battery had been taken out and recycled. The Model S can cost up to $95,000 brand new. The Daily Beast has contacted Tesla for comment.

2
RFK Jr. Apologizes to Cheryl Hines with $4M D.C. Home
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.11.25 3:33AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 10:12PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actress Cheryl Hines and Robert Kennedy Jr. attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put his money where his mouth is. The Health Secretary, 70, reportedly purchased a swanky $4 million row home in Georgetown for his wife Cheryl Hines to allay her concerns about his wandering eyes. The three-story, 4,800-square-foot D.C. home is 15 minutes away from the White House and is billed as having “painstaking workmanship while retaining the classic Georgetown ethos.” Kennedy reportedly purchased the home for the full listing price of $4.34 million. When the property came on the market about three months ago, Hines “ordered Bobby to sign the papers for it,” a source told the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported last month that Hines, 59, issued an ultimatum for Kennedy to move her to D.C. out of fear that his “lust demons” will follow him as he assumes his new role in the Trump administration. Last year, Kennedy figured in a bizarre sexting scandal with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

3
Celeb Favorite Luxury Market Forced to Close Bar Over Roach Infestation
ALL NATURAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.11.25 7:50AM EDT 
A close-up of Erewhon's deep red Dr. Pauls Raw Animal-Based Smoothie made with beef organs.
Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The luxury smoothie bar in Santa Monica’s Erewhon grocery store briefly closed this week after health inspectors found two live cockroaches and one dead one. On Thursday, management voluntarily closed the tonic bar—known for its $20-plus smoothies and celebrity collaborations—to thoroughly sanitize the bar, which also makes coffees, teas, and juices. The roaches were found on Tuesday in a cabinet under the Simonelli espresso machine. Inspectors gave the bar a “B” health rating and instructed it to “eliminate cockroaches and all evidence of cockroaches from the facility.” Other minor violations were noted, including food not being stored properly, unclean surfaces and inadequate ventilation and lighting, according to LA Eater. “We deeply regret that a roach was found in our tonic bar,” a spokesperson for Erewhon said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We sincerely apologize for this lapse in our standards.” Though to be fair, insects are all natural, just like the powdered bovine colostrum and ground-up beef organs featured in Erewhon’s celebrity-endorsed smoothies.

4
Elon Musk Teases Trump Cabinet With ‘Top Secret’ Notebook
NOT TELLING
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Published 04.10.25 6:37PM EDT 
Elon Musk wrote 'Top Secret' on his notepad.
Elon Musk wrote 'Top Secret' on his notepad. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump may have opened up his Cabinet meeting on Thursday to the media—but Elon Musk clearly wasn’t so sure. Sitting at the far end of the room, the Tesla billionaire had scribbled the words “Top Secret!!” on his notepad. It was likely a joke, although none of his colleagues were laughing. They were too busy telling the president, and each other, just how well they were doing. Musk says he’s had top security clearance for years but said in a tweet that “FAR too much information is made “classified.’ If something is easily found online or patently obvious, it should NOT be classified.” Trump seems to agree, saying he wants his administration to be transparent. Earlier this week, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said they had no problem with Musk and trade adviser Peter Navarro duking it out in public, saying, “boys will be boys.” No doubt Musk’s Cabinet colleagues were wondering what was so secret. Maybe the notebook explained why his DOGE minions failed to reach their targets, saving about $150 billion rather than the $1 trillion they had promised.

Trump Officials Tired of 'Unfunny' and 'Irritating' Musk
Tom Sanders
Musk arrived to a Green Bay town hall wearing a cheesehead hat.

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 04.10.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

5
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Resigns as Peace Talks Flounder
PEACE OUT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.10.25 6:17PM EDT 
US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, visits a port on April 26, 2023 in Izmail, Ukraine.
US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, visits a port on April 26, 2023 in Izmail, Ukraine. Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, is stepping down from her role after three years of service, the State Department announced Thursday. Though it’s unclear when exactly Brink is slated to depart from her role, the State Department said in a statement to NBC News: “She’s been the ambassador in Kyiv for three years—that’s a long time in a war zone. And frankly, the war has gone for far too long ... The real issue is whether the Russians and Ukrainians are ready to do what’s necessary to end this war,” they continued. The news was initially reported by CBS News, which wrote that Brink had been making farewell calls to colleagues. Citing three sources, CBS also reported that Brink’s resignation stemmed from an “unusual mix of personal and policy concerns” including recent layoffs at USAID. President Donald Trump, for his part, has had a fickle relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two got into an explosive argument in the Oval Office in February, after which Trump briefly paused military and intelligence aid to the beleaguered eastern European nation, but he resumed support once Ukraine agreed to partake in peace talks with Putin.

6
‘White Lotus’ Nepo Son: Ready to Work With Action Star Dad
TWINS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.10.25 4:39PM EDT 
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Now that Patrick Schwarzenegger has emerged as a fan favorite on The White Lotus’ third season, he feels “comfortable” enough to work with his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger—and he’s got a specific idea in mind, he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I definitely want to do [an action movie],” he told THR, “That’s the goal down the road is to do those types of things. I’d love to do that, if it was the right thing. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and I’ve told him I’d love to do that if it was the right thing.” After Lotus premiered, Schwarzenegger complained that viewers assumed he was handed the role “because of who my dad is.” In fact, it was his famous last name that almost cost him the role. Now, Schwarzenegger feels he’s proven himself. “I’ve never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I’ve had some work, and I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with” his famous dad, he said. “One thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow” of a successful father, he also added. That said, “My dad was a big fan of the show, and he was proud of me.”

7
Trump Sunsets Slew of Environmental Protections in New Order
CRUEL INTENTIONS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 6:12PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 3:13PM EDT 
President Donald Trump at an event to boost coal industry.
Andrew Thomas/Getty

President Donald Trump is requiring environmental and energy agencies to phase out a range of environmental safeguards in an executive order aimed at deregulating energy production. Agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Department, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, among others, must change their regulations so that laws governing issues such as energy appliance standards, mining and offshore drilling become obsolete by October 2026. “Our vast regulatory structure often serves to constrict ordered liberty, not promote it,” the executive order reads. “By rescinding outdated regulations that serve as a drag on progress, we can stimulate innovation and deliver prosperity to everyday Americans.” Agencies may seek extensions if they find them necessary. The head of watchdog group Public Citizen’s Climate Program, David Arkush, called Trump’s deregulatory order “dumb and cruel,” and indicated that the group plans to challenge the order in court. Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative told Utility Dive that the executive order “reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of how agencies work” and is “impossible to implement, blatantly illegal, creates massive amounts of unnecessary work, and just makes no sense.” Signed late Wednesday, the order follows Trump’s use of emergency authority to boost the struggling coal industry.

8
Soulja Boy Slapped With $4 Million Verdict In Sexual Assault Case
WATCH ME PAY THAT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.10.25 6:05PM EDT 
Soulja Boy performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Soulja Boy performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Soulja Boy was found liable for claims of assault and sexual battery of his former assistant by a California jury Thursday. After a three-week trial, Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was ordered to pay $4 million in damages to the plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe. One of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Neama Rahmani, said that “today is just the beginning of justice for Soulja Boy’s victims.” He added: “We are going to ask for millions of dollars more based on his ability to pay, and to punish him for this egregious physical and sexual assault.” Doe originally filed her complaint in January 2021, accusing Way of false imprisonment, gender violence, and sexual battery, among other claims. The abuse came when she worked as his live-in personal assistant, she said, later testifying through tears how she “wanted to die” when she was with him. Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said that Way kicked, punched, cut, and raped her, pointed a gun at her, and locked her in her room, telling Doe “I hope you die slow.” Way, who listened to his verdict on Thursday with a smile, denied all accusations against him. His attorney, Rickey Ivie, said “she was rolling blunts” and “got room and board,” which was just “the industry standard.” In 2021, Way was also sued for allegedly assaulting and putting a gun to a pregnant woman’s head, and for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping another, holding a gun to her head as well.

Shop with Scouted

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

9
Trump Said He Lowered Egg Prices—They Just Hit a Record High
EGGSPENSIVE TIMES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 1:33PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 12:18PM EDT 

With Easter right around the corner, the price of eggs continues to soar, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of a dozen eggs jumped from $4.95 in January to $5.90 in February before reaching its peak in March. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that there was a “47 percent decrease overall” in egg prices since Jan. 24. “I think the American people do have great reason to be optimistic about this economy,” she said. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said in a cabinet meeting Thursday that only wholesale prices are down for now, but “retail will come.” She added: “Easter is the Super Bowl for eggs so, you know, there may be a little fluctuation, but no, we feel really good about it.” Economists blamed the initial spike on an outbreak of bird flu, with more than 30 million chickens put down because of the epidemic. The administration also said last month that it was importing eggs from abroad for the “short term” to help bring prices down. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that when a “full egg-laying industry” is up and running again, the U.S. can get back to their internal system and move “those eggs out onto the shelf.” Last month, President Donald Trump said, “When I took it over, eggs were through the roof, and now eggs are down.”

10
Toni Braxton’s Secret Marriage to Rapper Revealed
UN-BREAK MY HEART
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.10.25 3:11PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" red carpet screening and premiere event at NeueHouse Madison Square In New York, NY on January 23, 2018. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Toni Braxton and Birdman’s secret 8-month-long marriage was discovered by TMZ on Thursday after the outlet obtained the singer’s divorce documents. According to the papers, Braxton and the rapper tied the knot on August 8, 2024. However, the union was short-lived, with the date of separation being listed as August 10. The “Un-Break My Heart” singer and her attorney called the marriage “irretrievably broken,” in the documents obtained by TMZ. However, in what appears to be another plot twist, Braxton later dismissed the divorce petition in January 2025. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, signed off on it too. Birdman proposed to Braxton in February 2018 and bought her a $1 million engagement ring, among other expensive jewelry like expensive watches and vintage earrings. The pair publicly split in 2019, with Braxton denying rumors that the two were secretly continuing the relationship. In a December 2023 social media post, she called murmurs of a marriage “#FAKENEWS,” claiming that she and the Birdman were simply friends.

