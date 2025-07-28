WATCH: Fighter Jet Nearly Crashes Into Crowded Beach as Onlookers Scream

Terrifying footage has emerged showing a jet appearing to lose control and nearly crash into a crowded beach. The incident, involving a Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet fighter jet, occurred Sunday at a beach in San Lorenzo Bay in Asturias, northern Spain, the Daily Mail reports. Multiple videos have appeared online showing the jet hurtling toward the beach before going into a spin, only to pull up at the last moment and fly away from the beach and shocked onlookers. Puffs of black smoke could be seen emanating from the plane, making it look like it was losing control mid-air. However, it is unclear whether the jet—which was performing as part of the Gijón Air Festival—was experiencing technical difficulties, or if it was a deliberately risky maneuver as part of the show. Another video shows a group of people gathered on a nearby hill overlooking the beach screaming in fear, convinced the plane was about to crash. One X user who shared a clip of the incident said it was the skill of the pilot that averted a “disaster.”

Hoy en el Festival Internacional Aéreo de Gijón podía haber ocurrido una desgracia, si no es por la pericia del Capitán Botana a los mandos del F18 Superhornet. 🙌🏻



Se comentaba que algún pájaro pudo haber tenido la culpa. ¿Qué opináis?@GijonAirshow @A3Noticias @lanuevaespana pic.twitter.com/PkzU07kxU3 — VISUAIR (@Visuair) July 27, 2025

Daily Mail