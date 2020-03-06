Watch: First Trailer for HBO Documentary on Disinformation and Fake News
HBO on Friday released the first trailer for its new documentary exploring the disturbing rise of fake news, and the way disinformation has poisoned American political discourse. According to a press release, After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News, directed by Andrew Rossi and produced by CNN anchor Brian Stelter, “sheds light on how post-truth culture has become an increasingly dangerous part of the global information environment.” The film, which premieres March 19, delves into the rapid spread of false stories on the right including conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and the Obama-era Jade Helm, among others. The first trailer, shared exclusively with The Daily Beast, features some of the documentary’s main players, including notorious bullshit peddlers like Jacob Wohl and Infowars founder Alex Jones, as well as journalists like The Daily Beast’s own Will Sommer and CNN’s Oliver Darcy.