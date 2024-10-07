WATCH: Flames Engulf Frontier Jet in Terrifying Hard Landing
COMIN’ IN HOT
Dramatic footage shows a Frontier Airlines jet on fire as it made an emergency landing in Nevada over the weekend. Flight 1326 was traveling from San Diego to Las Vegas on Saturday when the Airbus A321’s pilots “detected smoke and declared an emergency,” Frontier said in a statement, according to NBC News. The outlet also cited the Federal Aviation Administration noting reports of smoke in the aircraft’s cockpit before its emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport, which was the flight’s intended destination. The jet “experienced a hard landing,” said Amanda Mazzagatti, Harry Reid’s airport program administrator, adding that the Clark County Fire Department immediately responded to the situation. All of the passengers and crew on board were evacuated via the stairs and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The cause of the emergency has not yet been determined, with the FAA now investigating.