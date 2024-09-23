WATCH: Former Tennis World No. 1 Hurls His Racket—Into the Stands
TANTRUM
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, 28, threw his racket into the crowd during a Laver Cup match against Ben Shelton, 21, on Sunday in Berlin, Germany. The Sun reported that Medvedev avoided being disqualified for his behavior and was simply carded. However, in post-match interviews the former No. 1 player, now No. 5, admitted that he had been playing the “worst tennis” of his life. “I didn’t mean to throw my racket the way I did. I mean… I meant to throw it in one place, which is a bad move on my part,” said Medvedev. “I was lucky, that’s true,” he added about not being disqualified. The incident seemed to initially shock Shelton, who lost four consecutive points to Medvedev after. However, the American rallied and ultimately won the match for Team USA. “I didn’t hit anyone. And when you don’t hit anyone, you’re not disqualified. That’s all,” said Medvedev, who was representing Team Europe. “But I think I shouldn’t have done that.” In 2022, Medvedev’s coach stormed out of the arena after the player yelled in his direction as he was losing, reported the New York Post.