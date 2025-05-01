President Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet for Maria Bartiromo this week—and she wants everyone to know.

The Fox Business Network anchor gushed about her private dinner with the president the night prior, praising Trump’s “very successful first 100 days in office” in a fawning segment on Mornings With Maria Thursday.

“The president could not have been more gracious and generous with his time,” she said.

During the intimate meal, Bartiromo was wined and dined with “a bundle of bibb lettuce salad and petite filet of beef with baby kale, followed by strawberry shortake.”

She was joined by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and later fawned about the event for her Mornings With Maria fans.

“I was incredibly honored to have dinner with President Trump and his key communications director, Steven Cheung, at the White House last night,” she wrote, adding that the trio discussed Trump securing the border and “reining in inflation”—despite major stock market instability prompted by his chaotic tariff rollout.

The praise didn’t end there.

“After an incredibly busy night meeting business leaders at the press conference and then in the Oval Office, the president was kind enough to dine with me,” she added.

Maria Bartiromo attends a speech by President Donald Trump at the Economic Club Of New York in the Grand Ballroom of the Midtown Hilton Hotel on Nov. 12, 2019. Steven Ferdman/Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Before the feast, she added, she was able to tour the president’s home.

“I was so grateful to see some of the president’s new designs at the White House and the changes, including that iconic portrait of President Trump with his fist in the air saying fight, fight, fight after being shot in the ear back on July 13 last year,” she said.

She ended her speech by expressing extreme gratitude: “Thank you so much, President Trump, for your leadership, friendship, and protection of this great nation.”

Trump reposted the video of Bartiromo’s high praise on his Truth Social account.

It’s not the first time the MAGA lover has dined with Trump, and it’s likely far from her last.

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo gushed about the president during "Mornings With Maria." John Lamparski/John Lamparski/Getty Images

And Bartiromo isn’t the only one that’s been wooed by Trump’s banquets.

Bill Maher recently came under fire for his cozy meal with the president. The comedian compared Trump to a king and later called himself a hero for even stopping by.

Like Bartiromo, he called the president “gracious and measured.”

Maher received major backlash for his obsequiousness, including from actor Larry David, who wrote a scalding New York Times essay titled “My Dinner With Adolf” to parody Maher’s visit.