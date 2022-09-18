CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: 60-Year-Old ‘Spiderman’ Climbs Skyscraper Without Ropes
‘60 IS NOTHING’
Read it at The Guardian
A 60-year-old Frenchman ushered in his birthday the only way he knew how: by climbing a skyscraper without a harness or ropes. Alain Robert, known as the “French Spiderman,” ascended the 48-story Tour Total building in Paris this weekend. “I want to send people the message that being 60 is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” the free solo climber told Reuters. The aging Spidey has reportedly climbed upwards of 150 buildings and has faced multiple arrests for his escapades. Robert had climbed Tour Total before, and he pledged to do it again when he turned 60, since that age typically symbolizes retirement in France, he added to Reuters.