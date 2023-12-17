WATCH: George Santos Pauses Ziwe Interview in New Teaser
‘BE MINDFUL’
“One jokester and a national joke” is the stage set for Ziwe’s interview with former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), according to the comedian herself in a teaser posted on her social media channels on Sunday. “How could anyone platform the disgraced, allegedly racist, allegedly transphobic, allegedly far-right nutjob?” the comedian coyly asks in the one-minute teaser for the interview, which will debut on Monday on her YouTube channel. The clip includes multiple segments from the interview, such as Santos doing a dab; imagining that he “did do all those crimes” the Justice Department has accused him of; and Santos asking if Ziwe could “be mindful with the DOJ stuff.” The interview will be one of Santos’ first interviews since being expelled from Congress last month, following a CBS interview with Marcia Kramer earlier this month (and hundreds of Cameos).