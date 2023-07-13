WATCH: GOP Congressman Goes on Wild ‘Colored People’ Rant on House Floor
WHAT YEAR IS IT?
Congressional newbie Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) got called out on the House floor on Thursday for using the term “colored people” during debate over an amendment to the national defense bill. “My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people, or Black people, or anyone can serve, okay?” Crane said as Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), a Black woman, tried to object. “It has nothing to do with [the] color of your skin, any of that stuff. What we want to preserve and maintain is the fact that our military does not become a social experiment. We want the best of the best, we want to have standards.” His comments come as House Republicans attempt to peddle a series of amendments targeting hot-button issues such as Ukraine funding, abortion coverage, and procedures for transgender service members. Beatty immediately demanded the words “colored people” be stricken from the record following Crane’s rant. “I find it offensive and very inappropriate,” she said. “I am asking for unanimous consent to take down the words of referring to me or any of my colleagues as colored people.”