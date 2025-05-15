WATCH: GOP Rep Makes Embarrassing Freudian Slip on Air

A Republican representative made an awkward gaffe on Fox News when discussing the Trump administration’s plans for Medicaid.

“And then you can look at Medicaid cuts,” Missouri lawmaker and Congress tax chief Jason Smith said, before hastily correcting himself. “Uh, Medicaid reforms, I should say.”

Smith, the current chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is a massive proponent of President Donald Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” and has been pushing for the president’s proposed budget measures in Congress.

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill puts American families first,” he wrote on X Thursday.

But Smith accidentally said the quiet part out loud when he appeared on The Will Cain Show on Fox Thursday.

Smith also directly contradicted his state’s Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who wrote a scathing New York Times op-ed this week slamming the White House for threatening to slash Medicaid, a move that he called “both morally wrong and politically suicidal.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith aim to get President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" passed before the Memorial Day weekend. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaker Mike Johnson has had his hands full managing intra-party fighting as two warring factions have emerged: far right Republicans calling for steep cuts and moderate Republicans who have raised concerns about cutting off support to poor, working class Americans.

The president previously claimed that he wouldn’t damage Medicaid, saying: “One of the things that’s very important will be saving Medicaid for Americans in need. We will be saving Medicaid and strengthening it.”

Rep. Jason Smith made an embarrassing mistake on Fox News when he corrected himself after addressing "Medicaid cuts." Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

But Republicans announced the new legislation this week, which could sever millions of Americans’ critical and only connection to healthcare. If it takes effect, more than 8.5 million people would lose health insurance across the country.

The so-called “reforms” have prompted backlash from the Left and Right alike, with Hawley adding that 80 percent of Americans oppose significant cuts to Medicaid.

“Republicans need to open their eyes: Our voters support social insurance programs,” he wrote. “More than that, our voters depend on those programs... our economy is increasingly unfriendly to working people and their families.”