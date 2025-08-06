WATCH: Grizzly Bear Confronts NHL Team’s Mascot

Cheat Sheet
‘MasterChef’ Star, 38, Dies in Tragic Accident
‘I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS’
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 2:30PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:58PM EDT 
MasterChef
MasterChef MasterChef

Yanin Campos, a MasterChef alum and popular TikTok influencer, was killed in a car crash this week. Campos, 38, was driving her SUV in her hometown of Chihuahua, Mexico, Saturday when she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. She then veered off course, slammed into a parked car and totaled her car. Campos, who competed on MasterChef in 2018, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of her injuries only two days later. “To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos,” her brother Raúl posted on social media. Although Campos placed sixth in the 2018 season of MasterChef México, she was later invited back to compete on MasterChef: La Revancha in 2019. She also attracted nearly 100,000 TikTok fans, who paid tribute to her in the comments. “I can’t believe this, I followed you since you were on Masterchef, you always seemed genuine, plus you said the right things,“ said one. ”A hug to heaven, rest in peace." Local police have opened an investigation to determine what led to the crash.

2
Fashion Designer, 33, Identified as Woman Found Dead on Yacht Club Boat
‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.06.25 10:10AM EDT 
Fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra
Fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found dead on a yacht docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island on Aug. 5, 2025. Instagram/ @marthanolan

Authorities have identified 33-year-old fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra as the woman found dead on a yacht docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in Long Island early Tuesday morning. Originally from Ireland, Nolan-O’Slatarra emigrated to the U.S. in 2015 and founded East x East, a luxury swim and resort wear label. She was found unconscious on the vessel at about 12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. Members of the yacht club reported hearing screaming from the docks late Monday, a club member told the New York Post. The cause of death remains under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. A Montauk Yacht Club spokesperson told news outlets: “We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place. Our team is co-operating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time.” No further details have been released.

Shop with Scouted

These CBD Gummies Are Formulated to Help You Fall (and Stay) Asleep
SPECIAL FX
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 5:33PM EDT 
Hand holding a package of CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin by CBDfx
CBDfx

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.

Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.

CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.

CBD Gummies + THC: Lemon Dream
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.

Day & Night CBD Gummy Set
Get 20% off your order with the code TRYCBD20
Buy At CBDfx

Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.

3
Dave Franco Reveals Thoughts on Playing Luigi Mangione in Biopic
RAISING EYEBROWS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 2:23PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 2:07PM EDT 
Luigi Mangione and James Franco.
Luigi Mangione and James Franco. The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Dave Franco, who bears a striking resemblance to Luigi Mangione, has responded to calls for him to play the alleged CEO killer in a possible biopic. Franco addressed the situation on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he appeared alongside Together co-star and wife Alison Brie. A fan asked Franco, “since the entire internet wanted you to play Luigi Mangione... would you want to play him in a biopic?” Franco responded saying he would. “I’m open if it’s the right people.” As of now, no one has approached the star about playing Mangione nor is there any known project in the works. The 40-year-old actor joked that “this is something more people in my life reached out about, this exact thing, than anything else that has ever happened.” Mangione, 27, gained notoriety for his involvement in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Dec. 2024. A five-day nationwide manhunt ensued in search of Mangione, with an image at a New York City hostel showing his distinctive eyebrows and smile, helping an eyewitness identify him eating hash browns at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Mangione, who is facing a range of charges, will have his next court hearing in mid-September.

4
Brad Pitt Hit by Family Tragedy With Death of His Beloved Mom
‘THE BIGGEST HEART’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 2:33PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:02PM EDT 
Actor Brad Pitt and his parents, William Pitt and Jane Etta Pitt.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta, has died at 84. The exact day and cause of her death have not been publicly released. However, Pitt’s niece, Sydney Pitt, shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s passing with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. She shared that Etta had “the biggest heart” and that she taught her “how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.” Etta met Pitt’s father, William Alvin Pitt, at Oklahoma Baptist University and got married in 1962, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. One year later, Etta gave birth to Brad. They raised Brad and his siblings, Doug and Julie, as observant Southern Baptists in Springfield, Missouri, and encouraged Pitt to become a choir boy. “We grew up surrounded by cornfields,” Pitt told GQ in 2017. Etta and William Pitt, 84, have joined their 61-year-old son on the red carpet a couple of times, including with his former wife, Angelina Jolie. Leading up to Pitt’s appearance at the 2012 Oscars, they prepared biscuits and gravy to celebrate, he told CNN. Etta is survived by her husband, her three children, and 14 grandchildren.

Partner update

A Dooney & Bourke Bag Is the One Accessory You’ll Never Want to Remove Before Leaving the House
IT’S IN THE BAG
AD BY QVC
Updated 08.06.25 2:36PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 12:00AM EDT 
Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Dooney & Bourke

Sorry, K-9s, a good bag is a woman’s true best friend. And, Dooney & Bourke has a collection of absolute winners at QVC right now. From crossbody to shoulder bags, the styles range from bright colors to soft neutrals to sophisticated patterns. The leather bags have soft saffiano or pebbled finishes, plus there are coated cotton options with leather trim. Each Dooney & Bourke original is crafted for versatility, with fully-lined interiors designed to carry the essentials. For a casual day with friends—the Rena Flap, Lexington, or Small Hobo will ensure you always remember your phone/wallet/keys. On days when there’s more to carry, the Gretta Signature Ridley provides space without sacrificing elegance. Those four styles are being offered at 31-49% off now, so it’s a good time for anyone who is in the market for a new best friend (*cough* er, bag).

Saffiano Leather Rena Flap Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 49% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$95

Free Returns

Pebble Leather Lexington Crossbody
Prices taken at the time of publication, 39% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$150

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Wildflower Small Hobo
Prices taken at the time of publication, 31% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$183

Free Returns

Coated Cotton Gretta Signature Ridley Bag
Price taken at the time of publication, 40% off original pricing
Buy At QVC$200

Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5
Aubrey Plaza Cast as Infamous ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss
MAKING MOVES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 08.06.25 1:19PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:18PM EDT 
Aubrey Plaza side by side with Heidi Fleiss
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Zak Hussein/PA Images/Getty

Aubrey Plaza is set to portray infamous “Hollywood madam” Heidi Fleiss in a new biopic, according to Variety. Production on The Heidi Fleiss Story, which Plaza will also produce, will begin in Los Angeles this year. Fleiss ran what is believed to have been the largest ever high-end prostitution ring. The operation was busted in the early 1990s, leading to the exposure of several elite figures across Hollywood and politics. The film will reportedly follow the days before the impending trial, and Plaza will portray Fleiss during her frenzied efforts to leverage her powerful connections to get her case dropped. Fleiss was charged with pandering and later tax evasion and money laundering in 1994. Her pandering charge was eventually overturned, and after serving 20 months for the tax evasion charge, she turned to a lowkey life running a sanctuary for exotic birds. Plaza, who appeared in Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and Agatha All Along, has kept a relatively low-profile following the death of her husband Jeff Baena in January.

6

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Confronts NHL Team’s Mascot

🐻🐻🐻
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.06.25 1:19PM EDT 
Two year old grizzly bear.
The Seattle Kraken’s mascot had a tense run-in with a grizzly bear during a recent fishing trip in Alaska. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A National Hockey League team’s mascot had a tense run-in with a grizzly bear during a fishing trip in Alaska. In footage posted on social media, the Seattle Kraken captured the moment a wild bear briefly charged at Buoy, the team’s blue-haired sea troll mascot, at Katmai National Park during a fly fishing outing. “While we were fishing, we got a couple close calls with a couple of bears,” Kraken center John Hayden said in the video. The clip showed Hayden fishing in a stream, and then he panned the camera to reveal a grizzly in the distance that began moving in their direction. “We got a bear,” Hayden said, while another person said, “Oh, I got to break you off now. Hey, Sam, we got a bear, we’ve got to move down.” The bear briefly lunged toward Buoy, but halted before getting too close. The team got away unharmed. “TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER,” the hockey team said in a post on X. “No trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat.”

7
Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Eats ‘a Couple Times a Week’
STARVING ARTIST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.06.25 1:41PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 12:56PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Machine Gun Kelly is seen in SoHo on August 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Machine Gun Kelly is seen in SoHo on August 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) Raymond Hall/GC Images

Fans are worried about Machine Gun Kelly after the singer admitted he “doesn’t really eat.” During a group interview with Instagram account HipHop-N-More, the musician, 35, said he only eats a “couple of times a week” and survives mainly on a diet of coffee and cigarettes. “I just do water a bunch,” he said. When asked if he fasts, Kelly shook his head and said: “Like, I ate that burger ’cause we’re streaming, and it’s my man’s s–-t, you know?” But when asked what he would have for dinner if he were on his own, the musician simply replied “probably water.” Admitting that his diet often leaves him feeling weak and lightheaded, Kelly said the only thing he eats is bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut, which he washes down with celery juice and coconut water. “Cause it has probiotics, you know?” he explained. “So, like, when you do those water fasts, the only thing that’s crazy is it kills all the good bacteria in you, too, so you gotta put the probiotics.” His comments caused alarm among his fans, who said the singer seemed to have inadvertently revealed he has an eating disorder. “He is literally malnourished and his daily diet consists of cigarettes and coffees,” one viewer commented. “Bro is describing anorexia,” said another.

8
ICE Barbie Accused of Trying to Deport Dead People to Hit Quotas
DEAD WRONG
Janna Brancolini
Published 08.06.25 12:02PM EDT 
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins ICE operation as she accompanies numerous federal agents raid in Huntington Park, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2025.
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joins ICE operation as she accompanies numerous federal agents raid in Huntington Park, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2025. Department of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security is so desperate to boost its deportation numbers that it’s asking judges to revive cases that are decades old—including cases in which the person has died in the meantime. Since the 1970s, immigration judges have used a mechanism called “administrative closure” to ease deportation backlogs and prioritize more urgent cases. The cases aren’t dismissed, but they’re closed until further notice, allowing the immigrant to stay in the country and apply for other forms of relief. Now, government lawyers are asking judges to revive cases that were administratively closed 10 or even 20 years ago. The government lawyers, however, aren’t checking to see if the immigrants have been granted visas in the meantime—or if they’re even still alive. One lawyer received a notice for a client who had died six months earlier. In another case, the client was still alive but the original attorney in the case had died, leaving his daughter to contact her father’s old client. Attorneys told the Los Angeles Times that the government wasn’t doing its homework and was flooding immigration courts with motions to reopen cases in an effort to meet deportation quotas.

Shop with Scouted

This Punk-Inspired Womenswear Collection Is a Celebration of Self-Expression
AWE STRUCK
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:35PM EDT 
Published 08.05.25 4:53PM EDT 
Woman wearing clothes from Road To Awe's women's collection
Road To Awe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The right clothes make a statement—and if you’re looking to announce your presence with a bold, expressive flair, Road to Awe’s womenswear collection has you covered. With rebellious edge and street-savvy style, these elevated essentials are built to amplify your presence and spark conversation the moment you walk in.

Since 2014, Road to Awe (RTA) has championed a signature aesthetic of “irreverent luxury,” blending streetwear flair, elevated design, and punk-inspired minimalism. The brand launched with a focus on womenswear, and though it has since expanded into men’s staples, the women’s line remains a signature of the brand. Now, RTA is making it easier than ever to show up in style with an exclusive deal for new customers: take 15% off your first purchase of the women’s line using the code WOMENS15.

If you want something that perfectly embodies RTA’s minimal punk aesthetic, look no further than the brand’s signature bustier-style top, which features soft-seamed cups and a body-hugging silhouette that is sure to turn heads.

Nour Top (Black Lurex)
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

This cropped blouse—made from a soft wool-silk blend with flared cape sleeves and ruched detailing at the nape—turns an everyday walk into a runway moment.

Deep U Kimono Sweater
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Every rebel needs denim, and this fashion-forward corset finished in a charcoal wash features a chic full front zip that perfectly punctuates the punk aesthetic.

Jazzi Denim Top
Use code WOMENS15 to save 15%.
Shop At Road To Awe

Click here to browse RTA’s killer collection!

9
Medical Transport Plane Crashes Killing Four
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.06.25 10:54AM EDT 
A medical transport plane crashed on the Navajo Nation.
A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire on Aug. 5, 2025, on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. X/ Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

A medical transport plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. The Beechcraft King Air 300 took off from Albuquerque, New Mexico, with two pilots and two healthcare providers on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and CSI Aviation. The plane crashed early Tuesday afternoon near Chinle Airport, about 300 miles northeast of Phoenix, as it attempted to touch down. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but district Police Commander Emmett Yazzie said “they were trying to land there and unfortunately something went wrong.” The crew was due to pick up a critically ill patient from the federal Indian Health Service hospital in Chinle and head back to Albuquerque, according to Sharen Sandoval, director of the Navajo Department of Emergency Management. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The names of the four individuals killed in the crash haven’t been released. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said he was “heartbroken” to hear the news of the crash. The four “were people who dedicated their lives to saving others.” He added on X: “Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue.”

10
Missing Man Found in Melting Glacier After 28 Years
MYSTERY SOLVED
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.06.25 12:15PM EDT 
The identification card found alongside the body of a missing man.
Omar Khan

The body of a man missing for nearly three decades was recently discovered inside a melting glacier in the Kohistan region of Pakistan. Discovered by Omar Khan, a local shepherd, in the so-called Lady Valley, the body was found well-preserved with the clothing intact thanks to the glacier. “What I saw was unbelievable,” Khan told BBC. “The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn.” An identification card found with the body identified him as Naseeruddin, who had disappeared in June 1997. With his name, the local police were able to gather more details regarding the man’s disappearance. Naseeruddin had been with his brother, Kathiruddin, the day he went missing, traveling together on horseback after an alleged family feud. Kathiruddin spoke to BBC and told the outlet that after arriving in the valley in the morning, his brother had stepped into a cave. When he failed to return, Kathiruddin got help from locals to search for his brother, but never found him until now. The glacier, which mummified Naseeruddin’s body keeping it well-preserved, is located in a region that has experienced decreased snowfall in recent times, causing glaciers to melt faster from greater exposure to sunlight.

