WATCH: Heckler Bursts Into Senate at Trump Megabill Debate
The heated Sunday night debate on the Senate floor over President Donald Trump’s megabill took a sharp turn when a heckler burst into the room. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders had just concluded his speech opposing the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” when the proceedings were interrupted. “This bill is not what the American people want, and I hope very much we can defeat it,” Sanders said as he walked off the podium. “Thank you very much.” A livestream of the debate caught a garbled voice that slowly became clearer. “You people are awful,” a heckler screamed. “You’re awful. You’re awful.” Presiding officer Sen. Dave McCormick swiftly instructed the sergeant at arms to “restore order in the gallery.” The heckler could be heard continuing to scream as officials scrambled to restore calm. The protester was heard yelling “You’re horrible” right before the chamber returned to silence. The heckler has not yet been identified. Senators continue to debate Trump’s sweeping legislation ahead of the July 4 deadline to pass it.