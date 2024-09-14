WATCH: Iconic Rock Band Jane’s Addiction Starts Brawling at Reunion Concert

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro during a bizarre onstage outburst which saw crew members drag him offstage and abruptly ended the band’s Boston concert on Friday night.

Farrell seemed agitated and then told the crowd at the Leader Bank Pavilion “f--- you” before marching over to Navarro and throwing elbow jabs at him.

Navarro seemed genuinely confused by what was happening and had held his hand up and calmly walked back as Farrell came towards him.

Farrell had to be restrained by members of the crew and bassist Eric Avery as he continued to throw punches.

After the lights dimmed and Farrell was taken offstage, Navarro, Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins came back onstage and hugged one another, waved to the crowd and flashed peace signs.

Photographer Brian MacKenzie, who was taking photos of the reunion gig, posted on X that Farrell “had a huge bottle of wine with him all evening” and that concertgoers initially thought the confrontation was a bit between the band.

Jane’s Addiction is in the middle of a reunion tour, its first in 15 years, and had been scheduled to play at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday.

None of the band has commented on the incident as of Saturday morning or if the tour will continue.

Farrell told the New York Post in Sept. 2022 that he missed performing with Navarro, who was battling long-Covid.

“I wish I would have my dear guitar player around,” he said. “How do you go about finding a guitar player to fill the shoes of Dave Navarro?”

Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and was one of the first bands from the early 1990s alternative rock movement to gain mainstream success, earning five Grammy nominations along the way.