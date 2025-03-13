Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
WATCH: Iliza Shlesinger Joins The Daily Beast Podcast
LISTEN UP
The stand-up comedian pulled no punches—or punchlines—when discussing her career and the pressures of the entertainment industry.
The Daily Beast Podcast
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 13 2025
3:29PM EDT
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast Podcast
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Hot Takes
Ray Nicholson: Jack Nicholson’s Son Comes Out of Nepo Baby Shadow
Andrew Crump
Celebrity
‘My Face Grew’: Millie Bobby Brown Explains Aging to Her Haters
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews
Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky
Reviews
‘Novocaine’: A Hero Can’t Feel Pain, But the Film’s Audience Will
Nick Schager
Hot Takes
‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill