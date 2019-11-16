BRUTAL
WATCH: Jayme Closs Kidnapper Jake Patterson in Prison-Fight With Fellow Inmate
Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents last year, in August was involved in a prison fight with a fellow inmate who asked about his case, according to new video released Friday. Patterson, 22, was sentenced to life in prison in May after fatally shooting James and Denise Closs in their Wisconsin home before taking their teenage daughter and holding her captive for 88 days.
According to the video obtained by Fox 11, Patterson told the New Mexico prison staff the fight broke out after the inmate asked about his case—then told him to leave the pod because of what he did. Patterson, dressed in a blue jumpsuit, throws the first punch and the two begin to wrestle as more punches are thrown. Patterson was placed in restrictive housing for the incident, according to New Mexico prison officials.