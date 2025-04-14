WATCH: Jeff Bezos Face-Plants as His Fiancée’s Space Flight Touches Down

Jeff Bezos could barely contain his excitement when he ran up to greet his fiancée on her return to Earth on Monday. So much so that the Amazon and Blue Origin founder face-planted right onto the Texas desert floor as he ran up to Lauren Sánchez and the all-female crew, the New York Post reported. The livestream of the historic launch shows the 61-year-old circling the capsule before he trips over a mound of sand. After his tumble, Bezos shouted, “Come on out, guys!” and embraced his fiancée with a hug and a kiss. The world’s second richest man greeted his fiancée at the door of New Shepard capsule after its 11-minute flight into space. The billionaire’s Blue Origin space rocket had lifted off from West Texas. Sánchez was accompanied by pop singer Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn in what was the first all-female crew since 1963.

New York Post