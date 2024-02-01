WATCH: JetBlue Passengers Restrain Man in Wild Mid-Flight Scuffle
‘TAKE HIM DOWN!’
Chaotic video footage shows JetBlue passengers restraining a British man on a flight to New York after he allegedly got drunk and became aggressive, according to The Sun. The clip reportedly shows the fracas on board a flight from London Gatwick to JFK on Tuesday. The footage appears to show a man attempting to fight off multiple other passengers holding him—including one who has him in a chokehold—while a woman can be heard pleading for him to “stop fighting them.” After one of his attempts to break free from the group’s control, one of the passengers can be heard saying: “Right, take him down!” The man is then apparently wrestled to the ground. “They managed to restrain him and prevent the flight from being diverted and causing major disruption to the passengers and crew,” one witness, named only as Nick, told The Sun. “Due to their brave and brilliant efforts, the flight landed without further incident.”