WATCH: Jurors Thwart Convicted Child Abuser’s Courthouse Escape

A convicted child abuser was captured by two jurors Wednesday after he tried to escape police custody by running out of a courtroom in handcuffs. Maine’s Morning Sentinel newspaper published video Thursday showing Nicholas Carter, 31, running out the door of a Skowhegan courthouse, his hands still bound, as an official tries—and fails—to stop him. Carter had been found guilty of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child, and a judge ordered him sent to jail to await sentencing. The lightweight Carter—5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, according to court records—evaded lawyers and officers who tried to stop him and managed to cross the street once he exited the building. It was there that he tripped and fell in a yard, at which point two bystanders subdued him until a detective arrived. Those bystanders, as it happens, were two jurors who were in the courtroom Wednesday.