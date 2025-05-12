WATCH: Kai Trump Turns Heads with ‘Promiscuous’ Birthday TikTok

Kai Trump is getting looks after posting a cheeky TikTok video to celebrate her final night as a 17-year-old.

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter celebrated her 18th birthday Monday with a video on Instagram of her and three friends dancing to “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Timbaland with the caption “last day being 17″ alongside a crying emoji. Trump is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr.

Trump’s video drew backlash in the comments. Viewers were divided. Some called Trump a “great role model for girls,” while others took issue with the provocative song choice.

Kai Trump has committed to play golf at the University of Miami. Megan Briggs/TGL/Megan Briggs/TGL Golf via Getty Images

Some commenters said that the video was “inappropriate,” with one noting: “Cringe. Kai don’t sink to the levels of your peers. This is not giving the impression you think it is. Highly suggestive posting this song with an announcement of your turn of age.”

Another defended the three girls, saying, “They’re just cute teenage girls goofing around.”

One added: “There is nothing wrong with this video. These are young Ladies doing what young Ladies do. They were not portraying anything negative, and the song is not an indication of who they are.”

Kai Trump speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s social presence has grown since appearing at the Republican National Convention last year, when she called Trump “just a normal grandpa” who “gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking.”

She has over one million YouTube subscribers and three million TikTok followers.

Trump’s four siblings include Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. She lives in Florida, where she’s a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach.