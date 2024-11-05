Watch Kamala Harris Knock Doors in Last-Minute Bid for Votes

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Oprah Winfrey Issues Stark Warning to Those Planning Not to Vote
VOTE
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 11.05.24 2:53AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 1:07AM EST 
Oprah speaks in Philadelphia.
Hannah McKay/REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA—At Kamala Harris’ final campaign rally, Oprah Winfrey had a dire warning for Americans thinking of sitting out the 2024 election. “If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” she said. The famed talk show host had already been talking about how urgent voting was on Sunday, when she told of meeting a woman while hiking who told her she was planning to sit out this election. “I know she was immediately sorry she told me that, ’cause I would not let up,” she said. Oprah, who wore a “Yes She Can” shirt, was finishing off a three-month sprint in which she’s been unusually involved in politics, appearing at the Democratic National Convention and holding a friendly interview with Harris. “We are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand,” she said on Monday. “All the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling them because you sense the danger. And you change that with your vote.”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Dixville Notch Tortures America With First 6 Votes of Election
C'MON
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Updated 11.05.24 1:17AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 12:53AM EST 
A sign marks the "First in the Nation Vote" residents of Dixville Notch prepare to cast their ballots in the US election at midnight in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort, marking the first votes in the US election, in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 4, 2024. There are six people voting in Dixville Notch, four Republican and two undeclared, they will kick off Election Day at the stroke of midnight. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The six residents of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, have made their votes for president of the United States known. And it turns out they are just as hopelessly divided as the rest of the country. The tally, announced per tradition just after midnight on Election Day, came in at three votes for Kamala Harris and three votes for Donald Trump—a 50-50 tie. The group of six voters, made up of four registered Republicans and two independents, all voted for Nikki Haley in the primary. In 2020, Joe Biden received five voters to Trump’s zero and in 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump four to two (with Gary Johnson and Mitt Romney each getting one vote). The last time the tiny township–which was memorably fictionalized as “Hartsfield’s Landing” on an episode of The West Wing–tied was in 2012 when Barack Obama and Romney each got five votes.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol
HIGHLY REFRESHING
AD BY Cycling Frog
Updated 11.04.24 2:45PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:00AM EST 
Cycling Frog THC seltzer arranged on a table surrounded turkey, garland, and potatoes.
Cycling Frog/Cycling Frog

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$30

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$28

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Kamala Harris Notches Another Big Hollywood Endorsement: Dick Van Dyke
STAR POWER
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.04.24 8:52PM EST 
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke, 98, endorsed Kamala Harris while reading a speech he read at a 1964 Civil Rights rally with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke, 98, endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Monday in a message posted across social media. In a video on YouTube, the legendary actor, comedian, and performer did not talk about why he was endorsing the vice president—instead opting to read an excerpt from a speech he delivered at the 1964 Multi-Faith Civil Rights Rally in Los Angeles with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., just months before Congress passed the Civil Rights Act that July. During the rally, Van Dyke read a speech written by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling. “I got it out the other day, and I think it means as much today if not more,” Van Dyke said. “Hatred is not the norm,” he read from Serling’s speech. “Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating, none of those are the transcendent facet of the human personality. They are diseases. They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses that have been breeding humanity for years.” Although the nonagenarian actor has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, he has used his platform to endorse progressive candidates in the past—backing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primary and even singing at one of his rallies. “1964—a lot’s happened, not so much as Martin Luther [King Jr.] dreamed of, but it’s a start,” Van Dyke said on Monday.

Read it at YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Endorses Trump at Chiefs’ Monday Night Football Game
SURROUNDED
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 11.04.24 11:02PM EST 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Denny Medley/Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes mother loudly endorsed former President Donald Trump while attending her son’s Monday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Randi Mahomes wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat while watching the game from a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium, according to a video posted to right-wing sports site OutKick, which is owned by Fox Corporation. “Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” she says, while throwing her arms up in the air. The Mahomes matriarch’s endorsement of the former president comes after her son’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, sparked widespread criticism after “liking” a post penned by Trump to promote his policy platform. She soon clapped back at her haters, writing on social media: “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Lola Blanket Is The Softest, Most Luxurious Blanket I’ve Ever Owned
COZY VIBES
Kristen Garaffo 

Freelancer

Published 10.09.24 3:12PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that the temps are (finally!) beginning to dip, cozying up in a blanket on the couch in honor of cuffing season is non-negotiable. Whether I’m having a slow morning with coffee or settling in for movie night, I love nothing more than cocooning myself in a luxury blanket. Of course, as an interior design enthusiast, I appreciate how a chic throw can instantly elevate your living room sofa and signal the change of seasons.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to incorporate heavy knits and faux fur into your home decor lineup, so when Lola Blankets reached out to see if I’d like to try one of their throws, it was a no-brainer.

Lola Blanket
$109-$299

Lola Blankets proudly claims that they have the internet’s softest blankets and spoiler alert: I think they’re right. Each blanket is vegan, cruelty-free and made of the softest faux fur imaginable. It’s double-sided, so you can’t escape the coziness, and the ruching in the design is achieved with elastic, so there’s a slight stretch to it. They’re available in three sizes—the large is big enough for a queen-sized bed, the medium would be perfect for the sofa and there’s even a baby blanket.

Buy At Lola Blanket

I have the brand’s large-sized blanket that travels around my house, because the blanket is just that good. It stays on the bed for especially chilly nights. I move it to the sofa for extra cozy reading time, and it goes on my lap while I’m working. Even the dog will seek it out when she wants to take a nap. Everyone in my household is in love. And, for pet and children owners, Lola Blankets are shed-free, stain-resistant and machine washable (in cold water), so they’re easy to care for, too.

Pros:

  • Machine washable.
  • Stain resistant.
  • Double-sided.
  • Slightly stretchy—perfect for sharing with a partner or pet.
  • Doesn’t shed or pill.
  • Vegan and cruelty-free.
  • Available in three sizes.

Cons:

  • Hang-dry only.
  • Slightly expensive (but worth the price!).

These luxury blankets come in a variety of colors, ranging from warm neutrals to bold prints. I have one in cocoa butter, which is a mix of cream and light tan that looks equally gorgeous on my off-white sofa, as well as my bed. And while this specific colorway is sold out, Caramel N’ Cream is very similar! I’m so happy to have this blanket for the holiday season and beyond. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to the internet’s softest blanket—it’s a worthwhile investment and you totally deserve it.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Finally Getting ColdWARM UP
Korin Miller
Best heated blankets 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Watch Kamala Harris Knock Doors in Last-Minute Bid for Votes

PERSONAL TOUCH
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.05.24 2:51AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 1:45AM EST 
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, door knocks with canvassers on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With one day to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across Pennsylvania.
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, door knocks with canvassers on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With one day to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning across Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Kamala Harris was seen door-knocking in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on the eve of the 2024 presidential election in a last-minute bid to secure votes. The vice president was in the city of Reading, where she went door to door and surprised one couple. A woman gave Harris a hug outside her home and said she had already voted for her. The woman’s husband, however, had still yet to vote. In another video, Harris is seen surprising a couple and their son. “We sure wasn’t expecting that one, we thought it was Shapiro,” one of the family members said. “Sorry for the intrusion,” Harris tells them, as they appear in complete shock. When Harris asks what the son’s name is, he tells her it’s Cole. “Cole, that’s our son’s name!” Harris said as she shook his hand. Harris later posted some of the footage to social media, writing, “Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Trump Organizer in Pennsylvania Fired for White Nationalist Ties
'NO PLACE IN OUR PARTY'
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.05.24 12:11AM EST 
A Trump sign in Lancaster County, PA
A regional field director for a Trump get-out-the-vote effort in Pennsylvania was fired due to his ties to white nationalists. RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

A regional field director for former President Donald Trump’s grassroots get-out-the-vote effort in Pennsylvania was fired for secretly promoting white nationalist views, according to multiple reports. Luke Meyer, a 24-year-old regional field director for Trump Force 47 in western Pennsylvania, pseudonymously hosted a podcast with notorious neo-Nazi Richard Spencer while in the role, Politico reported. In episodes of the podcast, Meyer expressed a desire to return America to being “80 percent, 90 percent white” and posted photos of himself wearing a ring bearing the sonnenrad—a symbol used by the Nazis. Trump Force 47 is the campaign’s grassroots organizing effort which is described as a “joint effort” by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign. Meyer was reportedly fired from the role by the Pennsylvania Republican Party last Friday, and admitted the reporting was accurate to both Politico and The Washington Post. The Pennsylvania GOP did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast, but told Politico that Meyer was background checked. “If we’d had any inkling about his hidden and despicable activity he would never have been hired, and the instant we learned of it he was fired,” the local party said in a statement to Politico. “We have no place in our Party or nation for people with such shameful, hateful views.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Ella Emhoff Makes Last-Minute Plea for Votes as Only She Can
KNITTY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.04.24 6:11PM EST 
Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives to speak on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.
Ella Emhoff. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, is showing support for her stepmother in her own creative way–by knitting an “I Voted” sticker. “Have you voted yet?” Emhoff wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Vote for the future you want and the change you want to see,” she continued. “We need to protect our rights, our planet, and our communities. There is only one option for any positive change and that’s Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.” Since Harris became vice president in 2021, Emhoff has cemented herself as the second daughter of fashion. She walked the runway for Coach in September, and was spotted in the front row at several other Fashion Week shows. She has showcased her love for knitting before with the knitwear collective Soft Hands. Emhoff has appeared on the campaign trail a few times to support her stepmother, notably in August at the Democratic National Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Nervous Lawmaker Has MAGA Disguise in Case of Election Violence
NO JOKE
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 11.04.24 1:37PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 1:36PM EST 
Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated the certification date as a “national special security event.”
Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated Jan. 6 as a “national special security event.” Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

Fear surrounding potential political violence following the 2024 presidential election has some lawmakers preparing for the worst. Some Democrats in Congress even fear a second attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by Donald Trump’s supporters. One lawmaker told NOTUS he assembled an “insurrectionist getaway costume,” including tactical pants, tactical boots, and a secret key accessory. “I’ve really been trying to impress upon my staff that I’m not joking,” the member of Congress said. “This is very serious.” Other Democratic staffers reportedly plan on staying home on Jan. 6, the day Congress certifies the election. “Insurrect me once, shame on you. Twice? No thanks,” a senior staffer told the outlet. Regardless of the election’s outcome, the Department of Homeland Security already designated the certification date as a “national special security event,” which allows the Secret Service to call upon other branches of government and the military to help secure the Capitol. A source familiar with security planning for Jan. 6 added that, among the security and prevention plans, the National Guard will be stationed inside the building.

Read it at NOTUS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s New Red Light Eye Mask Targets Crow’s Feet and Puffiness in Just Three Minutes
BRIGHT EYES
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.18.24 8:09PM EDT 
Published 09.24.24 3:39PM EDT 
SolaWave Red Light Therapy Eye Mask | Scouted, The Daily Beast
SolaWave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Known for its celebrity-approved 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, SolaWave is a leader in the ever-expanding red and infrared light therapy beauty tech space. The brand recently launched a full-face LED Light Therapy Face Mask and a Red Light Therapy Eye Mask, which sold out in just 24 hours after being released. Finally, the brand restocked the viral eye mask, but stock is selling out quickly once again and, honestly, we understand why. While there are plenty of red light therapy masks on the market today, there aren’t many beauty tech devices harnessing the modality that specifically targets the delicate (and often overlooked) eye region. SolaWaves’s FDA-cleared eye mask is engineered with a blend of red (630nm), amber (605nm), deep red (660nm) and infrared (880nm) LED lights that work to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, depuff eye bags, erase hyperpigmentation and discoloration and lift sagging skin in just three minutes daily.

Eye Recovery Pro Mask With Red & Infrared Light Therapy
Buy At SolaWave

Unlike other devices, SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Mask is designed with medical-grade silicone to mold to the contours of the orbital region and adjustable velcro straps for a bespoke fit (and better penetration). Plus, the hands-free eye mask is lightweight and foolproof to use, so you can efficiently work, walk, watch TV, or do chores during the quick treatment, which means you’ll actually use it. If you’re looking for a powerful LED device that addresses the eye region like nothing else on the market (or are trying to push back quarterly Botox appointments), grab one of SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Eye Masks now before they sell out again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
All Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights for Tony-Winning Star Gavin Creel After Backlash
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Published 11.04.24 2:17PM EST 
Broadway star Gavin Creel
Broadway star Gavin Creel. Matt Murphy/Matt Murphy

All Broadway theaters will dim their lights for Gavin Creel, the much-loved Tony Award-winning actor, who died at 48 on Sept. 30, after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma in July. The lights-dimming will take place at 6.45pm on Dec. 3, the day after an afternoon public memorial celebration for Creel at the St. James Theatre. The Broadway League had initially planned a partial dimming of lights, though changed course after a public outcry—including a petition of over 20,000 signatures. After his death, fulsome and heartfelt tributes were paid to Creel by the likes of Bette Midler, Alex Edelman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Casey Likes, Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie, and many others within the theater community. The actor won multiple awards—including a Tony—for his portrayal of Cornelius Hackl in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Midler. Donations in Creel’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Read it at Playbill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
The One Celeb Endorsement for Harris That ‘Disappointed’ Trump
AMERICA’S SWEETHEART
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.04.24 12:48PM EST 
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Of the many celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris, there is one that Donald Trump admitted hurts him most. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts,” Trump said on Fox & Friends over the weekend, referring to the ad the actress narrated in which she implicitly urges women to vote for Harris even if their husbands are voting for Trump. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says in the ad. “She‘s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe,” Trump predicted. “I mean, it doesn’t say much for her relationship... Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible—if you had a bad relationship, you’re gonna tell your husband.” The ad that so clearly got under Trump’s skin ends with Roberts telling women, “Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
politicsPollster Behind Shock Iowa Poll Hits Back at Trump’s Attacks
Dan Ladden-Hall
mediaTeary-Eyed John Oliver Begs Reluctant Voters to Back Kamala Harris
Sean L. McCarthy
politicsListen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: ‘I Was Donald Trump’s Closest Friend’
Hugh Dougherty
politicsMichael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction
Lily Mae Lazarus
politicsSteve Bannon Bucks MAGA Consensus With His Election Prediction
Lily Mae Lazarus