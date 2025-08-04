WATCH: Volcano Dramatically Erupts for the First Time in 600 Years After Powerful Earthquake
SWEET RELEASE
The biggest active volcano in the Northern Hemisphere has erupted for the first time in hundreds of years. Ash has spewed 3.7 miles into the air from Russia’s Krasheninnikov volcano, on the Kamchatka Peninsula, sparking a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, staff at the Kronotsky Reserve said. It comes after a similar area was hit with an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, which triggered tsunami warnings around the Pacific, including in Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Emergency services in the region posted on Telegram that the ash cloud is not expected to hit any populated areas, “and no ashfall has been recorded in inhabited localities.” People in coastal areas of the peninsula were told to move away from the shore over fears of further tsunamis, per ABC News. Speaking to state-owned media RIA Novosti, Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team chief Olga Girina said, “This is the first historically confirmed eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” although there is some discrepancy over the exact year count.