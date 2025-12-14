WATCH: Lady Gaga Halts Show as Dancer Tumbles Off Stage
Lady Gaga endured a chaotic stop on her Mayhem Ball tour in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, after one of her backup dancers plunged off the stage. The unplanned stage dive by dancer Michael Dameski forced the pop star, 39, to bring the show to a halt. In a video posted to social media, Gaga can be seen immediately stopping the music to check if her dancer is OK. “If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers,” Gaga told the roughly 80,000 gathered at Accor Stadium for night two of her shows in the Australian harbor city. Heavy rainfall hampered her performance in the open-air arena and caused several technical glitches. Production staff were seen mopping the water-slick stage ahead of her performance. Thankfully, Dameski was OK and posted two videos to his Instagram account thanking fans for their concern. “The show must go on!” he captioned one video of him finishing the last stop on the Mayhem Ball tour before it resumes in Japan on Jan. 21.