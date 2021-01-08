‘Traitor!’: Lindsey Graham Besieged by Trump Fans at Airport
‘HOW DARE YOU?’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was verbally harassed and accused of being a “traitor” by a group of Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport on Friday following his public break with the president two days earlier, according to a video first shared by Politico reporter Daniel Lippman. More than two dozen, mostly maskless MAGA activists chased Graham through the airport terminal, calling him a “liar” and asked, “How dare you show your face in public?” One woman, wearing a QAnon T-shirt, shouted, “One day you will not be able to walk down the street. It is today!”
The fury towards Graham, who was as loyal to Trump as anyone else in Congress over the past four years, comes after he stood up after the riot on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night and said of the GOP efforts to overturn the presidential election, “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
By Friday morning, however, Graham was back to defending Trump against growing calls for a second impeachment, writing on Twitter that “it is time to heal and move on.”