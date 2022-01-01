CHEAT SHEET
How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop Live
The New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City’s Times Square is moving forward this year, albeit on a slightly smaller scale. Mayor-Elect Eric Adams will be taking the oath of office shortly after midnight, as revelers watch the ball drop amid a 15-percent COVID-19 positivity rate in the city. For those wisely avoiding the crowd in Times Square this year, there are still various ways to watch the party from home.
- The official Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities are featuring live performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, and KT Tunstall, and will be streaming at TimesSquareNYC.org.
- Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live from Times Square, with performances by Journey, Ashanti, and Ja Rule. LL Cool J was scheduled to appear, but pulled out earlier this week after testing positive for COVID. Watch on ABC, ABC.com, or the ABC app.
- CNN’s broadcast from Times Square will be hosted by mainstays Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Guest stars will include Katie Perry beaming in from Las Vegas, along with Duran Duran, Patti LaBelle, and William Shatner, among others. Watch on CNN, CNN.com, and CNNgo.
- Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve party from Miami, but will be showing the ball drop at midnight. Performers include Saweetie and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Watch live on NBC, NBC.com, or the NBC app.
- Fox News comes to you live from Nashville, with hosts Pete Hegseth, Will Cain, and Rachel Campos-Duffy. Fox News contributors including Jeanine Pirro and Dan Bongino will join the broadcast from Times Square, and the show will feature musical performances from former Kansas lead singer John Elefante, two members of Sister Hazel, and house band Sixwire.