MAGA Rep Lashes Out at Man Asking About Signal Leak

A Republican representative bit back at a constituent for confronting him about the Signal security breach in a viral video that posted Friday.

A young man wearing sunglasses approached Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennesee, and filmed him as he walked towards the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“Do you trust Trump’s national security team to keep our war plans top secret?” the man asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casually strolling with his hands in his pockets, Burchett snapped, “Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?”

My stalker/tracker almost got me yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zDT3355nt5 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 28, 2025

Surprised by the congressman’s response, the interviewer stopped and retreated.

It’s not the first time the unidentified stranger has demanded answers. Burchett posted another video of his “stalker/tracker” who “almost got” him in a March 25 video.

The individual—clad in a plaid button-up and khaki pants—asked the same question about whether Burchett trusted President Donald Trump’s national security team.

“I do, but I do not trust your wardrobe advisor,” he sassed back.

Burchett’s videos have sparked online backlash, with several Democrats criticizing him for his tone and others laughing at his witty comebacks. He’s even posted a meme of the interaction recently with the words “FAFO” above it. FAFO is internet slang for “f*** around and find out.”

I guess he found out Brother. https://t.co/MpqDbWfK6q — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 29, 2025

the response indicates firm support for the Trump administration and the Department of Defense since The Atlantic revealed that National Security Adviser Michael Waltz added its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat in which top members of the administration—including Waltz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—discussed plans to bomb Yemen.

In the wake of “Signal-gate,” Democrats have called on Hegseth, Waltz, or both to resign, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, just to name a few.