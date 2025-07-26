Police in Japan have deployed an unorthodox means of ensuring local residents and officers are up to speed when it comes to dealing with bear attacks. In a video, police can be seen demonstrating their prowess as a man in what can only be described as an incredibly shoddy bear costume does his darndest to imitate the fearsome predator. Roughly 60 miles north of Tokyo, residents of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, were treated to the public safety spectacle following a rise in bear encounters in the region. In the clip, the “bear” can be seen chasing a man covered in fake blood before police frighten the animal away with firecrackers. Later, the “bear” is “shot” with a tranquilizer gun and subdued. Police with riot shields rush in to contain the actor, giving him a solid few prods with a stick to make sure he’s out. Let’s hope the role play sunk in, as Tochigi has seen three bear attacks this year alone.