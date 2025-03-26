Media

Watch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong

INSTANT KARMA

The GOP rep’s attempt to shut down a U.K. journalist backfired when she got an unexpected reality check.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsGreenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaJasmine Crockett Calls Out MTG’s ‘Bulls***’ in Angry Clash
Corbin Bolies
TrumplandNew Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Isabel van Brugen