Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
Watch MTG’s Crazed Rant at Foreign Reporter Go Terribly Wrong
INSTANT KARMA
The GOP rep’s attempt to shut down a U.K. journalist backfired when she got an unexpected reality check.
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
7:01PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
6:50PM EDT
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Cause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
Politics
Greenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Media
Jasmine Crockett Calls Out MTG’s ‘Bulls***’ in Angry Clash
Corbin Bolies
Trumpland
New Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Isabel van Brugen