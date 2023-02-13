WATCH: Meteorite Burns Up as it Enters Earth’s Atmosphere Above Europe

Read it at Twitter
Footage was captured across Europe Sunday of a newly detected meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere. Europe’s space agency previously confirmed the meteorite was on its way, but claimed the meteorite is too small to cause any real damage—measuring just one meter across. The aerial phenomenon was expected to be visible from northern France, most of Belgium, southern England and the Netherlands as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 4:00am CET. The meteor burned up on entry and does not pose a danger to anyone in the area, the space agency said.