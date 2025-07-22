WATCH: Mid-Air Brawl Breaks Out Between Passengers Over Noise Complaint
A China-bound AirAsia budget flight from Kuala Lumpur turned into a mid-air cage fight on Monday evening. A male passenger told a trio of young women seated in front of him to quiet their chatter so he could take a nap, a woman who recorded the incident told the Daily Mail. When they refused, he told them to “shut up” and called them “stupid,” the Mail reports. One of the women turned around and allegedly started pummeling the man as he tried to hide behind a food tray. A nearby passenger told the outlet that two women tag-teamed the fight. Concerned passengers and flight staff intervened to break up the fight as others watched the melee unfold. Not long after, flight attendants successfully pulled the woman off her target. The man did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Airport security officials in Sichuan are investigating the incident. Thankfully for the flight staff, the second half of the four-hour flight went smoothly. The Daily Beast has reached out to AirAsia for comment. According to the International Air Transport Association, mid-air brawls caused by “unruly” passengers have increased since the pandemic.