WATCH: Nantucket Beachgoers Help Rescue Great White Shark
‘SOME ADRENALINE INVOLVED’
Beachgoers in Nantucket made a heart-pounding decision to help a great white shark stuck in the shallows at Low Beach in Siasconset last weekend. Video shows Liza Phillips wading into the water to help the maneater, which appeared bloodied after getting its fin caught in the sand. “It was so helpless, we were thinking it was going to get back in itself but it was completely beached,” Phillips told the Nantucket Current. “We said we have to step up and try to help. Definitely, there was some adrenaline involved. One of our guests took off his shirt to go in, and I said ‘I’m going, too.’” Despite initial efforts, Phillips had to submerge her body almost completely in the water to help free the shark, which eventually swam away. “Touching a great white? That’s not even something you put on a bucket list because it’s just so unbelievable,” she told the Current.