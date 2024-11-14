WATCH: NBA Star Narrowly Avoids Courtside Collision With Anne Hathaway

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It can be overwhelming to shop for a vibrator. There are endless motions, sizes, and shapes to choose from. That’s where the OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator comes in—a two-piece toy that can unfold like a shower handle, detach for specific sensations or bend for simultaneous stimulation. It‘s the perfect option for those who may not know what they’re looking for (and for those who absolutely do).

Tracy‘s Dog began with the singular goal of helping women who have never experienced an orgasm. Since then, they’ve created a series of toys designed to further that mission. The OG 3 is their most versatile product to date.

This toy is waterproof and made from “silky-smooth' silicone. Its Bendto Fix technology maintains a specific angle that fits your needs. The clitoral-sucking vibrator combines with the solo g-spot massager to encourage exploration and satisfaction.

Whether you’re new to using sex toys or a seasoned pro, this versatile sex toy will not disappoint.