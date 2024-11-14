WATCH: NBA Star Narrowly Avoids Courtside Collision With Anne Hathaway

Elon Musk proudly acknowledged one more new title as he joined Donald Trump to wallow in the MAGA joy at Mar-a-Lago: “the George Soros of the right.” Freshly named to head up a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” Musk joined the president-elect on a trip to the White House Wednesday. Returning to Trump’s Florida resort, they made a surprise appearance at the A1Policy conference, where Musk quickly put his hand up after one of the speakers asked: “Where is the George Soros of the right?” Soros, the Hungarian-American billionaire, has thrown his fortune behind numerous progressive causes, becoming a bête noire for the right. Musk himself tweeted in 2023 that Soros wanted “nothing less than the destruction of Western civilization.” According to the Daily Mail, Trump himself took the stage to joke about his “first buddy.” “‘Elon won’t go home,” he said. “I can’t get rid of him. Until I don’t like him.” The pair then joined opera singer Chris Macchio for a rendition of “God Bless America,” although, as the Mail reported, there was one “glaring problem”: the South African-born Musk didn’t seem to know the words.
