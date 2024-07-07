Newly sworn-in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden had their first call on Friday after Starmer’s Labour Party kicked the governing Conservatives out of the majority during the July 4 election.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said that during the call, the pair “reaffirmed the special relationship between our nations and the importance of working together in support of freedom and democracy around the world.” On Saturday, a video of their call was posted to Starmer’s Instagram, which saw Biden congratulate Starmer on “a hell of a victory”.

“Mr. Prime Minister, congratulations. What a hell of a victory. Congratulations,” Biden said.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Starmer chuckled in reply. “It has been a long night and day and I have been busy appointing my Cabinet.”

Starmer added that he is excited to visit Washington next week, where he will meet Biden and attend a summit to celebrate NATO’s 75th anniversary.

“There’s no doubt under your leadership, our town countries are going to continue our special relationship,” President Biden added. He then listed areas of cooperation between the allies. “We’re working together on just about every issue: supporting Ukraine, managing the competition with China, advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific with AUKUS [military alliance].”

“Obviously the special relationship is the bedrock, always has been, for our defense, for our security and prosperity, which obviously is central to our missions for Government,” Starmer replied.