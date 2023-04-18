WATCH: NYC Parking Garage Collapses Out of the Blue, Killing One
‘LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE’
One person was killed when a Lower Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon, New York Mayor Eric Adams said. An additional five people were injured. The garage, located on Ann Street in New York City’s Financial District, caved in around 4:15 p.m., senior FDNY officials said. Fire department officials initially didn’t enter the building out of fear it was still unstable, but used robotic dogs and drones to locate the victims inside. “This was an extremely dangerous operation for our firefighters,” said FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Hodgens at a press conference Tuesday. “We believe that we have everybody accounted for.” The garage is located next to a Pace University building, where students were evacuated after the collapse. “It felt like an earthquake,” Pace student Liam Gaeta told the Associated Press, adding that he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.” Officials are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice.