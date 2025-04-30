WATCH: Pam Bondi Brags About Plans to Kill American Citizens

Attorney General Pam Bondi gloated on Wednesday about “signing death warrants” during a Cabinet meeting where she offered extensive praise of President Donald Trump.

“Mr. President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country,” she fawned. “Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it. Thank you.”

President Donald Trump, flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday, March 24. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

After staring adoringly at Trump she also confessed that the administration was facing a record number of lawsuits—200 and counting—due to the president’s executive orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On top of everything else, I think I’m representing every one of you in this room,” she told the Cabinet members. “And no you will not be arrested by the U.S. Marshals.”

In the midst of Trump’s major immigration crackdown and violent law enforcement techniques, she also boasted about her plans to kill American citizens.

“That’s keeping America safe,” she insisted. “We’ve rescinded the death penalty. We are now seeking the death penalty on cases. I’m signing death warrants.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi bragged about signing death warrants on Wednesday. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When Trump assumed office in Jan. 2025, he issued an executive order that called to “restore” the federal death penalty.

His order instructed the attorney general to “pursue the death penal­ty for all crimes of a sever­i­ty demand­ing its use,” includ­ing the killing of a law enforce­ment offi­cer or ​“a cap­i­tal crime com­mit­ted by an ille­gal alien present in this coun­try.”

He also encouraged Bondi to overrule any established Supreme Court precedent that “limit the authority of state and federal governments to impose capital punishment.”

Bondi’s first target was Luigi Mangione, 26, who was arrested in December for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

She promised to carry out capital punishment in the case “as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione’s lawyers have argued that Bondi’s real motive is to garner press attention. “These are not normal times,” they wrote.

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 21. Pool/Getty Images

They also added that Bondi was “being consistent with the new culture of the highest levels of the Justice Department, one that values personal will over process, publicity over discretion and partisan politics over justice.”

“We are going after terrorism,” Bondi added during the Cabinet meeting. “We are going after arsonists.”

She also said her team has arrested nine people for burning Teslas, the prize car of Trump’s right-hand-man and car company billionaire Elon Musk.

“I could go on all day long,” blubbered Bondi. “We are doing everything in our power to keep America safe, at your direction.”