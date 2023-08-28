WATCH: Passengers Scream in Extreme Turbulence During Flight to Majorca
NIGHTMARE FUEL
Dramatic footage captures the moment passengers on a flight over Spain screamed in fear as their plane was hit by severe turbulence. A video of the terrifying incident during a flight between Alicante in southern Spain to the island of Majorca was posted online by Estela Orts, a dancer and acrobat who said she felt “born again” as a result of the ordeal. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Orts thanked the pilot for successfully making it through “130km/h cross winds.” “Now I am calmer…. TODAY I HAVE BEEN BORN AGAIN,” she wrote in Spanish in a note on her story. “I hope the pilot of the plane reads this: THANK YOU, thank you for what you did today, you didn’t have to apologize to us, the minutes felt like forever but in the end it was just a scare. It was the first time in my life that it has ever crossed my mind to think that THIS IS IT.” She added that after “plane started to fall,” passengers began “screaming, being sick, I couldn’t help crying.”