WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Shreds Trump’s Reported Insult of Wounded Vet
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg rebuked former President Donald Trump on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday after The Atlantic reported, in a profile of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, that Trump insulted a wounded veteran brought to his welcome ceremony by Milley. “These are the kind of people who deserve respect and a hell of a lot more than that from every American, and definitely from every American president,” said Buttigieg, himself a veteran. “The idea that an American president—the person to whom service members look as a commander-in-chief and the person who sets the tone for this entire country—could think that way or act that way or talk that way about anyone in uniform and certainly those who put their bodies on the line and sacrificed in ways that most Americans will never understand, and I guess wounded veterans make President Trump feel uncomfortable.” According to The Atlantic, Trump told Milley of the vet, “Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that.”