WATCH: Putin Gives a Rare Glimpse Into His Kremlin Apartment

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently gave cameras a rare peek inside his private Kremlin apartment—and revealed that he “constantly” thinks about who will succeed him.

As part of a documentary marking Putin’s 25 years in power, the dictator treated pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin to an exclusive tour of his lavish living quarters, walking the cameras through rooms adorned with chandeliers and gilded decor.

Putin welcomes state TV into his private Kremlin apartment.

Putin also showed off his own built-in chapel, and the “most important part” of his apartment—a private gym. The 72-year-old president claimed he spends 1.5 hours a day working out.

After Putin showed the cameras his relatively modest kitchen—attempting to project the image of an everyman—Putin and Zarubin sat down in one of the opulent rooms and drank kefir, a fermented milk drink.

The president, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago, said he’s been working out of the apartment “a lot” lately.

Putin shows off the chapel in his apartment.

When Zarubin asked Putin if he ever thought about who will take over after him, the president replied, “I think about it all the time.”

According to The Times, Putin said he hopes for multiple contenders to emerge, so that “the people have a choice,” but cautioned that unless a successor had earned “the absolute trust of the nation,” they would have “no chance of doing anything serious.”

Putin served kefir, a fermented milk drink popular in Russia, and other foods to his guest.

Putin has steadily dismantled democratic institutions throughout his reign, while silencing opposition through imprisonment, exile, and assassinations. Elections in the country are widely regard as being not free and fair. In 2024, Putin won a carefully orchestrated presidential election to extended his rule over Russia until 2030.

Zarubin also asked Putin if he ever wants to punch someone, noting that he seemed “cold-blooded and reserved.”

“Always,” Putin replied. “I’m living with it, but I’m struggling with it.”

Putin spoke with pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin for the documentary.

He also discussed the war in Ukraine—what he calls a “special military operation”—and the use of nuclear weapons.

“There has been no need to use those [nuclear] weapons… and I hope they will not be required,” Putin said. “We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day pause in hostilities, but no substantial ceasefire has materialized.

Somewhat ironically, the apartment tour revealed that Putin keeps a portrait of former Russian Emperor Alexander III—nicknamed “The Peacemaker.” According to The Times, Russia avoided war under his rule during the late 19th century, but he also reversed a number of liberal reforms and increased censorship.