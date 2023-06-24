WATCH: Rina Sawayama Calls Out Matty Healy at Glastonbury
‘ENOUGH!’
Rina Sawayama has “had enough” of Matty Healy. Before performing her song “STFU!” at the Glastonbury Festival, the Japanese and British singer got in a dig at Healy, the lead vocalist of 1975 who is known for his problematic antics. “I wrote this because I was sick and tired of these micro-aggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough!” she told the crowd. In a podcast interview for “The Adam Friedland Show,” Healy made a series of offensive comments, mocking a Chinese accent and pushing the hosts to impersonate Japanese people working in concentration camps. Healy was also once director of the independent record label Dirty Hit, which he still holds shares in and Sawayama is signed to.