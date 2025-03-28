World

WATCH: Rooftop Pool Water Explodes Onto Streets After Quake

Tremors caused the pool’s collapse, and the burst of water sent bystanders below running.

A chilling video has surfaced from China’s Yunnan province following a powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday. The 7.7-magnitude quake sent shockwaves across the region, reaching neighboring countries, including Thailand and China. In Yunnan, the tremors triggered the collapse of a rooftop pool from a high-rise building, sending a massive wave of water falling to the streets below. The footage shows people frantically running for their lives as the pool’s water consumes the area, sweeping some off their feet. In Myanmar, the earthquake also caused widespread destruction, with buildings collapsing. The tremors were felt as far as Thailand, where authorities declared an “emergency zone” in the capital, Bangkok. The full extent of the damage across the affected areas remains unclear, but the earthquake’s devastation has left many regions reeling, with rescue operations underway and at least 140 dead. Videos from Thailand have also surfaced, showing high-rise swimming pools in Bangkok emptying due to the earthquake, with water spilling onto streets.

