WATCH: Runaway Kangaroo Drives Colorado Cops Hopping Mad After Escaping
An escaped pet kangaroo gave Colorado cops the runaround after breaking free for a second time in just a year. Irwin decided to hightail it out of his owner’s home in Durango, south-west Colorado, last fall. He was quickly caught after he hopped into a sack which resembled a mother kangaroo’s pouch. The second escape, on Monday, was more challenging for officers from Durango Police Department because the two-year-old is much bigger now. Officers even debated using a lasso to snare the escapee. “That technique wasn’t going to work. The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was,” police Commander Nick Stasi said Tuesday. A fellow officer labeled “farm boy” by Stasi has animal handling experience, so he was put up to the task. That officer, Shane Garrison, said it was “an awesome call.” He cornered Irwin and grabbed him, before carrying him to a police truck and putting him in the back seat like a criminal. It will become more and more challenging to capture Irwin if he escapes again as, by age four, kangaroos can surpass the size of an adult male person. They also pack a brutal kick.