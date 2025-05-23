WATCH: Ryan Seacrest Takes a Tumble on ‘Wheel of Fortune’...Again

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is engaged again after art historian and Johns Hopkins University lecturer Nik Apostolides proposed in Los Angeles on May 10, Politico’s Playbook reported. The couple met at a party 15 years ago but only started dating this year. Buhle, 56, who is close friends with former first lady Michelle Obama, famously revealed intimate details about her tumultuous marriage to former President Joe Biden’s youngest son in her memoir If We Break. Obama was reportedly irked by the Biden family sidelining Buhle after the 2017 divorce. After marrying Hunter at the age of 23, Buhle recounted how she watched him spiral into drug and alcohol abuse, especially after the death of his brother, Beau, from brain cancer in 2015. She also detailed how she found out about his affair with his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother. Buhle, who raised daughters Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy with Hunter, said writing the book was “cathartic.” Hunter Biden remarried in 2019 and has a young son. Buhle was diagnosed with colon cancer months after her divorce but by 2022 she was cancer-free. She is the CEO of the non-profit organization The House at 1229.
Joe Rogan has named his worst guest in 16 years of podcasting. Dr Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist, Egyptologist, and former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, appeared on Rogan’s podcast on May 13 in a two hour episode. When Rogan questioned Dr Hawass on the mysteries of ancient Egypt, he repeatedly replied the answer was “in my book.” “That might have been the worst podcast I have ever done, but maybe a good one too,” Rogan said. “Just to see this closed-minded fellow that’s been in charge of Gatekeeping all the knowledge about Egypt.” In March, Italian researchers revealed satellite images that appeared to show massive vertical shafts 2,000 feet under the Pyramids of Giza. When asked by Rogan about the new discovery, Dr Hawass said it was “bull---t.” He added he did not understand the satellite imagery, stating “I’m not a scientist.” When Rogan asked why he dismissed the findings, Dr Hawass responded “Because I investigated it, and I found it’s wrong,” without elaborating. Fans agreed with Rogan, with one You Tube commenter noted “This was the toughest podcast I’ve ever made it through. To everyone that was able to finish it, you deserve a pat on the back.”
The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial continues to uncover more of the rapper’s habits, including the bizarre ingredient he preferred on his cheeseburgers. Combs’ former assistant George Kaplan already told the court the rapper travelled with “Advil and ketamine” in his toiletry bag, and jurors on Thursday were treated to a second mention of the rapper’s love of applesauce in a week. Kaplan was listing items staff put on Combs’ “Black AMEX card” that stretched from baby oil to villas when defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Kaplan if applesauce was also a regular purchase. “Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things,” Kaplan stated. When Agnifilo queried if that included cheeseburgers, Kaplan clarified “cheeseburgers being one of them.” On Tuesday, another ex assistant, David James, said he would pack American ketchup for when Combs was in the UK, rather than consumer British tomato sauce. Applesauce was also a travel staple. “Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?” Agnifilo asked James. “I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce,” James said. One juror made a gagging gesture when hearing about Combs’ unexpected burger ingredient.
Ryan Seacrest has once again taken a tumble while shooting Wheel of Fortune. The host, 50, hit the deck while filming in April, during a segment about the wacky Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival. The event, which takes place annually in the U.K., sees participants chase a wheel of cheese down a steep hill. Seacrest face-planted on the stage when he tried to demonstrate. Now, the host has taken another tumble, this time during Monday’s episode. He was trying to get onto an inflatable pool float when he somersaulted off the parrot-themed toy. “I need a breather after that,” he told co-host Vanna White. “Why do you look like you’ve done this before?” he added, with White responding: “Because I have. Just relax.” He quipped: “I’ve never heard that term before.” Responding on Instagram, Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram page posted: “If we had a nickel for every time Ryan has ended up on the floor this season... 🤣"
Eighteen soldiers have been temporarily suspended after video emerged of them firing blank rounds on a crowded Florida beach during a local pirate festival. Troops had been given permission to fire off some shots as part of a festival activity in which they staged a mock sea battle to “capture” fictional pirate Billy Bowlegs. But bizarre footage recorded after the fact shows uniformed troops in small boats firing off additional unauthorized rounds while festivalgoers waded in the shallow waters beside them. “Is this real?” a panicked woman can be heard shouting in one of the clips, while several other terrified beachgoers were reported ducking for cover. “This is unacceptable because there are so many real mass shootings going on in America each year,” a boat captain at the scene told Task & Purpose. “You can’t be joking about it.” “What happened at Crab Island was NOT part of the Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival, NOR was it approved by either the City of Fort Walton Beach or the Billy Bowlegs organization,” city officials wrote in a Facebook post following the incident. An Army spokesman later said: “The Army is aware of the incident that occurred at Crab Island,” T&P reports. “We take this situation seriously and are investigating. The Army will ensure accountability based on the outcome.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Army for comment.
A record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship throughout the first few months of Donald Trump’s presidency. According to U.K. government data published Thursday, the first three months of 2025 saw over 1,930 U.S. citizens apply for U.K. citizenship—the highest rate since records began, according to the Financial Times. “People are leaving because of fear, frustration, and financial security. Beyond that is a deeper fear about personal safety,” Ono Okeregha, director at the Immigration Advice Service law firm, told the FT. Data from the U.K. Home Office also showed a sharp rise in the number of Americans applying for student visas in Britain—a 9.6 percent rise in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year—amid the Trump administration’s unprecedented attacks on American colleges. Another immigration lawyer told the FT that the rise in British citizenship applications reflects the wave of Americans who fled the U.S. for the U.K. during Trump’s first term, who have now lived in Britain long enough to begin applying for the legal right to live there permanently.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s late uncle Lord Fellowes has left the majority of his million dollar fortune behind to his wife, court documents revealed Thursday. Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, Robert Fellowes, reportedly bestowed most of his £1.5 million fortune (around $2 million) to his wife, Baroness Fellowes, Hello! magazine reports. The publication notes that it’s “understood” neither Harry nor William were left anything in Fellowes’ will which was made in June 2012. He also left donations to several institutions including St. Mary’s Church and Tapping House Hospice. Fellowes, who married Prince Diana’s sister in 1978, began working for the late Queen Elizabeth a year prior as an assistant private secretary. He was later promoted to deputy private secretary in 1986 and to private secretary in 1990. Fellowes died in July 2024 at the age of 82. Harry and William both attended their uncle’s memorial service in August last year, though it was reported at the time that they avoided each other.
British professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died aged 25. She married her longtime boyfriend Adriano Cardinali on May 9, describing it as “the day I married the love of my life,” on Instagram. Her promoters Boxxer confirmed her death in a statement to The Guardian on Thursday, sharing: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon.” The athlete announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer on Instagram earlier this year, adding that she had been enduring weeks of pain her doctors were ignoring. “For 17 weeks since the start of October, I’ve been in constant pain… I said from the start I felt it was cancer. I KNEW the risks. I have colitis and PSC, two diseases that dramatically increase the chances of getting it. I KNOW how high my risk is and they do too… But not one doctor f---ing listened to me,” O’Connor wrote in January alongside a photo of her in a hospital. A month later, she revealed that she had also suffered a miscarriage. O’Connor had been on a winning streak since turning pro in 2021.
“Lots” of industry players quietly voted for Donald Trump but are too “afraid” to say so publicly, Zachary Levi told Variety in a new interview. Levi endorsed Trump in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out. He called the move “career suicide” at the time because “Hollywood is a very, very liberal town.” Levi told the site Thursday that he’s far from the only recognizable celebrity that voted for Trump. “I know it to be true because I’ve gotten messages from lots of people who I won’t name but who were very grateful to me for taking the stand that I took,” he said. “And also they would tell me, ‘I want to do that, but I’m so afraid.’” The actor previously pushed back on Bill Maher’s assumption that he was “canceled” for endorsing Trump, telling the host, “I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be.” Levi also gave Variety a response to Snow White star Rachel Zegler‘s social media wish that Trump supporters “never know peace,” saying, “I am one of those people, obviously.” He added, “Should I hate her because she’s downstream of all of these voices that are telling her that [Trump is] Hitler and the people who vote for him are Nazis? She’s a really talented girl, and I do think that she wants the best for the world deep down.”
James Corden is returning to Broadway for the first time in over a decade this summer. The former talk show host will be starring in a revival of Art alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale. Written by Yasmina Reza, the play follows three close friends who get into an argument about art after one of them buys an expensive, completely white painting. It’s slated to run for a 17-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Music Box starting Aug. 28 with Scott Ellis directing. It’s expected to end its run Dec. 21. Art marks Corden’s first return to Broadway since he starred in One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012 and won the Tony Award for best leading actor in a play. Although he’s widely recognized for playing Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, Harris is also a storied thespian, having won a Tony for his work in the 2014 revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Meanwhile, Cannavale has appeared in several Broadway productions including The Lifespan of a Fact. Art originally ran on Broadway in 1998 and starred Alan Alda, Victor Garber and Alfred Molina in a Tony Award-winning performance.