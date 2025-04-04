Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Landmine-Sniffing Rat Sets Guinness World Record
SAVINGS LIVES
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 2:22PM EDT 
A rat sniffs for landmines.
Taylor Weidman/Getty Images

A bomb-detecting rat has smashed a world record by sniffing out more than 100 landmines in Cambodia. Since his deployment in 2021, Ronin, a giant African pouched rat, has sniffed out 109 landmines and 15 other unexploded war remnants, according to the nonprofit APOPO. “His exceptional accomplishments have earned him the Guinness World Records title most landmines detected by a rat‚” the nonprofit announced Friday, which coincides with World Rat Day. Ronin surpassed the previous record set by “legendary” rat Magawa, who tracked down 71 landmines and 38 unexploded objects in five years of service. APOPO trains rats to detect chemicals in the mines and other weapons left behind from Cambodia’s decades-long civil war, which ended in 1998. The organization’s 104 active rodents play a crucial life-saving role in a country where nearly 20,000 people have been killed by leftover war remnants since 1979. At five-years-old, Ronin may have a couple more years of his meaningful detection work ahead of him, the charity said.

Read it at Raw Story

2
Olivia Munn Blasts Lauren Sánchez’s All-Female Space Flight
NOT IMPRESSED
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.04.25 2:21PM EDT 

Olivia Munn is not impressed with Lauren Sánchez’s “gluttonous” all-female space flight, she said during a recent appearance on Today. “I know this is not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?” she said. “And by the way, why do you need to tell us about it? You know? Just go up there, have a good time, come on down.” She also guffawed at the money the highly publicized event will cost. “It’s so much money to go to space. There’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.” When Bush-Hager told her they were “going in glam‚” Munn was even more taken aback. “They said this out loud?” She added, “What’s the point? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.” The point of space exploration is to “further our knowledge and to help mankind,” Munn argued, asking “What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” Sánchez will be accompanied by Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn, and activist Amanda Nguyen on April 14 for the 11-minute space expedition on her husband Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

3
Trump Rages as China Strikes Back With Major Trade War Retaliation
ESCALATING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 10:41AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:38AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump fired off a furious response to the news that China is retaliating to his trade war by slapping 34 percent tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S. “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” the president posted on his Truth Social platform Friday morning. China’s Ministry of Commerce said its tariffs would go into effect on April 10—the day after Trump’s 34 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. will take hold. Beijing denounced Trump’s measures as “a typical unilateral bullying move” by the U.S. government and said the move “does not comply with the rules of international trade and seriously damages the legitimate rights and interest of China.” The chaos in global markets continued Friday as Trump’s trade war spiraled, with the S&P 500 plunging 2.5 percent in early trading. The slide comes after the benchmark U.S. index on Thursday saw its worst single-day loss since the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Read it at The New York Times

4
The Beckham Clan Has a New Family Feud
BROTHERLY BEEF
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 12:53PM EDT 
Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.
Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham. The Daily Beast/Getty

English football legend David Beckham’s sons Romeo, 22, and Brooklyn, 26, are feuding over drama years in the making, sources connected to the family told TMZ. Brooklyn, who married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in 2022, is reportedly suspicious about Romeo’s girlfriend, model Kim Turnbull—with whom Brooklyn had a “romantic connection” several years ago. Tensions escalated after Romeo made his relationship with Kim public in November, leading the brothers to refuse to be in the same place at the same time. Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash on Wednesday, where Romeo posted a photo of the Beckham clan with the caption, “Family is everything, love you all.” Despite Brooklyn’s concerns about Kim, David and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, have welcomed her into the family. They were spotted alongside Romeo and Kim at a soccer game in Los Angeles this week. Sources said Brooklyn and Nicola were not invited, even though they are based in Los Angeles.

Read it at TMZ

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

5

WATCH: CNN Guest Ducks Under Desk to Escape Stock Market Ticker

DUCK AND COVER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 1:26PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 1:18PM EDT 

CNN’s resident MAGA fan Scott Jennings had to duck under a desk to avoid a crashing stock market ticker after he defended President Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs. “I think the tariffs are just one part of his economic plan,” Jennings said. “If it’s right, it will be the ballsiest thing that ever happened, and if it’s wrong, the consequences will fall on one shoulder.” Try as he might, Jennings couldn’t deny that early returns were not looking good for Trump when the network projected a stock market ticker showing the rapidly crashing economy on his chest. “I feel like you did this on purpose,” he said as the ticker followed him around the room. “Can we just shove it to the other side of the screen?” he said before hiding under a desk as other guests laughed.

6
WATCH: Bill Murray Goes Viral for Lashing Out at Pushy Fan
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 9:48AM EDT 
TikTok
TikTok TikTok

Actor Bill Murray berated a pushy fan for walking into him inside a New York City movie theater. In a now viral clip on TikTok, the 74-year-old is seen confronting an unidentified fan by pointing his finger in their face at the Lincoln Square AMC on March 27. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” Murray says pointedly moments after the fan walking behind the Groundhog Day actor collides into him. Security was quick to intervene and escort the visibly irked Murray away while he accused the fan of “physical assault.” “Don’t do it again,” the actor spat repeatedly as he waved his finger at the instantly apologetic fan. The Ghostbusters actor was at the movie theater for a special Q&A presentation for his latest film with Naomi Watts, The Friend. The confrontation sparked social media conversations, as fans rushed to the comments section to pick sides—many concluding that Murray may have overreacted.“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” a person wrote. However, some praised the actor for standing his ground. “Bill Murray isn’t perfect, but everyone that I have known that has met him has had nothing but awesome things to say. Also, Bill is from the south side of Chicago…. So he ain’t no punk,” a fan noted.

Read it at TikTok

7
Diddy Hit With More Federal Counts Just Weeks Before Trial
BAD BOY FOR LIFE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.04.25 1:42PM EDT 
NEW YORK - JULY 2: Musician Sean (P. Diddy) Combs arrives for his "Sean (P. Diddy) Combs Bad Boy Entertainment Party" at Eugene's on July 2, 2002 in New York City. Sean (P.Diddy) Combs has just sealed a deal which gives him full control of the Bad Boy Entertainment Empire, including the entire artist roster and past and present catalogue. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been charged with additional federal counts just weeks before his trial. The disgraced rapper has already been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage a woman in prostitution, according to court filings. But an updated indictment made by prosecutors on Friday added additional counts of trafficking and using fraud, force or coercion to compel a woman to engage in sex acts, bringing the total number of criminal counts up to five. While the indictment added no formal charges, prosecutors accused Combs of coercing a 20-year-old known as “Victim-2” to engage in “forced labor” as part of an alleged racketeering conspiracy. Diddy has been denied bail multiple times since his arrest after a judge cited “very serious concerns”, and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. His trial is set for May 5 in Manhattan, and could see the former mogul face life in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

Read it at The Metro

8
Locals Clash With American Tourist for ‘Molesting’ Buxom Statue
COPPER-ING A FEEL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 1:55PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 1:48PM EDT 
A tourist takes a photo with Molly Malone statue on the opening day of St Patrick's Day Festival. On Friday, March 15, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An American tourist was swamped by angry locals after he was caught red-handed groping a buxom statue of a woman in Dublin. Travel vlogger “Maxtravels” filmed a video of himself kissing the famous bronze statue of Molly Malone, a fictional fisherman’s wife who serves as an unofficial mascot for the city, in the Irish capital on Thursday. According to a rumor allegedly begun by a tour guide in 2012, the statue is said to bring good luck to travelers who rub her breasts, and it has become a flashpoint in recent weeks after the council announced a crackdown on tourists acting inappropriately toward the sculpture. As the vlogger walked away, a woman confronted him and said: “You’re f---ing nasty, f---ing disgusting. Why the f--- are you touching her t--s?” Pointing to a discolored area on the statue’s chest that has been damaged by excessive touching, she added: “Why are her t--s gold? Because of tourists coming here and doing that—people like you, people like them, coming here and touching her t--s,” the local explained, asking if the tourist would “go up to any other random person and touch their breasts?” As the tourist attempted to walk away, the woman said: “You’re from America? F--- you and your f---ing stupid country, you f---ing c---... Yanks out of this f---ing country, you scumbag.” The Dublin Council has announced plans to hire stewards to patrol the statue and discourage anti-social behavior starting in May.

Read it at Sunday World

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.03.25 5:43PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

9
Nintendo Blames Trump’s Tariffs for Switch 2 Delay
NOT PLAYING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 12:30PM EDT 
Guests play with the new Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console system of Japanese video-game company Nintendo during the worldwide presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris on April 2, 2025.
Guests play with the new Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console system of Japanese video-game company Nintendo during the worldwide presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris on April 2, 2025. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Nintendo has slammed President Donald Trump’s tariff for delays in the scheduled April 9 pre-order date for the pricey new Switch 2, Business Insider reported. The company had to push back preorders this month and blamed the president for a new preorder date that will be disclosed later. “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company statement read. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.” The upcoming $449.99 gaming console is $150 more than its original iteration, and what experts had predicted would cost $400 at most. Experts do suggest that the tariffs may not affect the price directly, or could have already influenced price increases in anticipation. The tariffs impose a 24 percent fee on Japan and 46 percent on Vietnam, where Nintendo now manufactures some components. However, the system already costs about $130 more in the U.S. than in Japan. The “evolving market conditions” refer to significant declines in the U.S. sharemarket in recent days.

Read it at Business Insider

10
WATCH: Suspect Tackled in Court for Lunging At Her Own Attorney
WILD SCENE
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.04.25 11:16AM EDT 

A woman serving life in prison for murdering her ex-boyfriend and dismembering his body with a bread knife was tackled in court Friday after she tried to attack her own defense attorney. The dramatic scene played out in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, where 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was back in court for a preliminary hearing after she allegedly attacked a prison guard this year. A horde of deputies sprung into action and tackled the woman—who screamed something undecipherable as she lunged to her right—before she could make contact with her attorney, who was sitting at the same table as her. The counselor hardly flinched while the cops reacted in a matter of seconds. After she was subdued, her attorney glanced at prosecutors, threw his hand up, and shrugged his shoulders. Schabusiness was convicted in 2023 for murdering 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in a meth-fueled sexual encounter the year prior. Schabusiness filed an appeal after she was sentenced but dropped it just last month. Her Friday hearing for the alleged prison attack has been moved to Zoom.

Read it at Court TV

