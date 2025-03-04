WATCH: Serbian Lawmakers Set Off Smoke Grenades and Flares in Parliament Scuffle

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Mexican President Threatens Next Move Over Trump Tariffs
TIT-FOR-TAT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.04.25 10:54AM EST 
Published 03.04.25 10:53AM EST 
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during the daily morning briefing at the National Palace on February 20, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during the daily morning briefing at the National Palace on February 20, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. Alessa Mejia/ObturadorMX/Getty Images

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on Mexico was unjustified and that her government will respond with its own punishment against the U.S.. “There is no reason, rationale or justification to support this decision that will affect our people and nations ... Nobody wins with this decision,” Sheinbaum said during her usual morning press conference, Reuters reported. Trump’s tariffs went live at 12:01 a.m. in Washington, marking the end of the 30-day deadline he had given U.S. neighbors, Mexico and Canada, to curb the flow of fentanyl across the respective borders. But on Monday, Trump declared that the countries had failed to sufficiently do so and that he would go ahead with the tariffs. Sheinbaum, however, argued Mexico had done enough, collaborating with the U.S. on migration, border security and anti-drug trafficking. “In these 30 days, decisive actions were taken against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, as well as bilateral meetings on security and trade,” Sheinbaum said. She said that she will announce the country’s response, including retaliatory tariffs, at an event in Mexico City’s iconic Zocalo square on Sunday.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Harvey Weinstein Responds After Adrien Brody Mentions His Kids In Long Oscar Speech
PRISON TAKE
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 11:14AM EST 
Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer Georgina Chapman in 2017.
Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer Georgina Chapman in 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Disgraced former film mogul Harvey Weinstein has weighed in on Adrien Brody name-dropping his ex-wife and children during Sunday’s Oscars, saying he’s “grateful” they’re being cared for. “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be,” a rep for Weinstein told the New York Post. Brody, who won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist on Sunday, ran five minutes over the Academy’s 45-second speech limit, giving a shoutout to his partner, Georgina Chapman, and her children: “I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India.” Chapman and Weinstein were married from 2007 to 2017 and share two children, born in 2010 and 2013. The fashion designer and actress filed for divorce when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 72, has been locked up at Rikers Island since 2020 after being sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual assault, in a conviction that has since been overturned. He was reportedly diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year and is undergoing treatment behind bars.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

WATCH: Serbian Lawmakers Set Off Smoke Grenades and Flares in Parliament Scuffle

CHAOS
Sean Craig
Published 03.04.25 10:47AM EST 
Serbian lawmakers set off smoke grenades in the country's parliament on March 4, 2025.
Serbian lawmakers set off smoke grenades in the country's parliament on March 4, 2025. RTS 2

Serbia‘s Parliament erupted in chaos Tuesday, with opposition lawmakers lighting flares and throwing smoke grenades inside the legislature on the opening day of its spring session. Politicians could be seen tussling with security on a live broadcast and, as the smoke rose, some held up a banner reading, “Serbia rises up to bring down the regime.” The Balkan country has been rocked by student-led anti-corruption protests in recent months, stemming from the collapse of a train station roof last year that killed 15 people. The incident has become a symbol for alleged corruption in the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive party, as well as graft in the construction sector. Among the Parliament’s scheduled business on Tuesday was to formalize the resignation of Serbia’s populist prime minister, Miloš Vučević, who announced in January that he would resign to calm tensions after protests spread to more than 100 cities. Speaker Ana Brnabić, a member of the ruling coalition, said at least three lawmakers were injured in Tuesday’s scuffle, including one who had a stroke and was in critical condition.

Read it at Balkan Insight

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Tourist Detained Indefinitely by ICE Despite Return Ticket
IN LIMBO
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.04.25 9:51AM EST 
The US-Mexico border fence is in eastern Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on February 26, 2025. The government of Mexico sends troops to the northern border with the United States in early February as part of a 10,000-member deployment operation to tighten measures against illegal migration and cross-border drug smuggling.
The US-Mexico border fence is in eastern Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on February 26, 2025. The government of Mexico sends troops to the northern border with the United States in early February as part of a 10,000-member deployment operation to tighten measures against illegal migration and cross-border drug smuggling. Moreno/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A German tourist is being held indefinitely in an immigration detention center after she was denied entry at the San Diego border and taken into the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody last month, The Guardian reported. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection are holding Jessica Brösche, 26-year-old German tattoo artist, after she tried to return from Tijuana, Mexico with her American friend Amelia Lofving. They both were traveling with tattoo equipment. “I just want to get home, you know? I’m really desperate,” Brösche told ABC 10 News in a phone interview from a detention facility. Lofving, who is a designer, had just moved to Los Angeles when she met Brösche in Tijuana. Brösche was carrying a visa waiver to enter the U.S. in her German passport, however she was still pulled aside for a secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. According to KBPS, Brösche was accused of planning to violate the terms of the visa waiver program to extend her time as a tattoo artist in Los Angeles. She was eventually moved from a detention cell in San Diego to the Otay Mesa center where she has been stuck for more than a month. “She says it was like a horror movie. They were screaming in all different rooms. After nine days, she said she went so insane that she started punching the walls and then she’s got blood on her knuckles,” Lofving said of Brösche’s experience. Lofving claims she asked ICE agents if her friend could just be sent back to Mexico, but they told her because of Brösche’s lack of legal residency there she would be deported back to Germany.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
GOP Lawmaker Says He’s Nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize: ‘No One Deserves It More’
AWARD SHOW
Sean Craig
Published 03.04.25 7:18AM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A Republican lawmaker says he is nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “No one deserves it more,” wrote House Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), in a social media post. The million-dollar Peace Prize, which has been awarded 105 times since 1901, is to be given to the person “who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.” Since taking office in January, Trump has frequently threatened to take over the territory of multiple foreign countries, refusing to rule out using military force in some cases. On Tuesday, he enacted 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Canada, a country he has referred to as the 51st state and suggested he will seize using America’s economic might. Last week, he shared a deranged, AI-generated video of a reimagined Gaza, rebuilt in his honor, following repeated claims that he wants to displace its residents and take over the war-torn Palestinian enclave. Trump has also said he would consider using the U.S. Armed Forces to seize Greenland, a Danish territory, and the Panama Canal. In addition, Trump cut off military aid to Ukraine on Monday and is in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the latter of which an official warned could lead to death “on a massive scale.” While Trump would seemingly be ineligible for the prize on any of these grounds, Issa is at least qualified to nominate him: among those allowed to put forward names for the Nobel Peace Prize are members of national legislatures. Issa will have to wait nearly a year, however, as nominations for the 2025 prize closed over a month ago on Jan. 31, according to the foundation that oversees the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Warren Buffett Trashes Trump’s Tariffs: ‘An Act of War’
SAGE OF OMAHA
Janna Brancolini
Updated 03.04.25 3:53AM EST 
Published 03.04.25 3:50AM EST 
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett speaking to CBS.
Screenshot/CBS

Warren Buffett, the famed investor behind Berkshire Hathaway, offered a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump’s 25-percent tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada set to take effect Tuesday. “They’re an act of war to some degree,” he told CBS on Sunday. “Over time, they’re a tax on goods. I mean, the tooth fairy doesn’t pay them. And then what? You always have to ask that question in economics. And then what?” Trump has said he plans to create an “External Revenue Service” to oversee tariffs, reflecting his oft-repeated and inaccurate claim that tariffs are paid by foreign countries. In fact, they’re a tax paid by American companies, with the costs passed on to consumers. After Trump announced on Monday that he was moving ahead with the tariffs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 2 percent. During the CBS interview, Buffett was also asked about Elon Musk, whom the president has put in charge of the cost-cutting task force DOGE, but he just laughed and said he’d “better not get into that.” He’s talked to Musk “a few times,” he said, but when asked again about the SpaceX head’s Washington takeover, he just shook his head.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Voter Hits Back at MAGA Lawmaker Who Ran Away From ‘Rude’ Town Hall: ‘Does He Think We’re Stupid?’
DOGE-ING QUESTIONS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.04.25 6:46AM EST 
Published 03.04.25 6:40AM EST 

A Kansas voter has hit back at a senator who ditched a rowdy town hall meeting early after being grilled about DOGE. Republican lawmaker Roger Marshall walked out of the Saturday meeting in Oakley, Kansas, 20 minutes early after labelling the audience “rude.” He had fielded a passionate question about veterans suffering from Department of Government Efficiency cuts from Chuck Nunn, who labeled himself as a “conservative Democrat.“ Marshall failed to answer and left. Nunn later appeared on Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN. “Why he would stand up there and lie to us over and over again—does he think that we’re stupid out here? Has he been away from his roots for too long? I just—I don’t understand it‚” Nunn told the host. He said he didn’t understand Marshall’s reaction, as he knows him to be a “decent individual.” Nunn, who has voted for Marshall in the past and whose wife is a Republican, surmised that “some people can’t handle the truth.” Marshall walked out after Nunn’s question on Saturday and later claimed Democrat saboteurs had hijacked the meeting. President Donald Trump had earlier complained about “paid troublemakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Michelle Trachtenberg Was Shopping a Screenplay Before Her Death
LONG-AWAITED DREAM
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 10:58PM EST 
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg was close to closing a deal for a screenplay she had been working on for years before her shocking death last week, TMZ reports. Speaking to a director and producer involved with the project, Casey Tebo, the outlet reports that Trachtenberg was seemingly working on a script titled, “Toy Monster,” based on Jerry Oppenheimer’s nonfiction novel of the same name. A biopic, the film was slated to follow the tumultuous life of Mattel employee Jack Ryan who ditched a job designing missiles at the Pentagon during the Cold War to join the toy-making monolith at the dawn of Barbie. While the script went through some obstacles when being shopped around initially, it apparently had a breakthrough around a month ago when a “very successful finance studio” expressed interest in making it. The project is currently on pause due to Trachtenberg’s passing, TMZ adds, though Casey said he is adamant to see the film through in her honor.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Co-Founder of WWE Confirmed as Education Secretary
READY TO RUMBLE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 03.04.25 3:34AM EST 
Published 03.03.25 11:43PM EST 
Linda McMahon, U.S. President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Education, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Tierney Cross
REUTERS

Linda McMahon has been confirmed to head the Department of Education—and she’s vowed to get right to work dismantling the agency. The co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment and chief of President Donald Trump’s transition team was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-45 vote on Monday. McMahon, 76, left her wrestling empire in 2009 to pursue a political career, but promptly failed in two separate attempts to become a senator for Connecticut. She also led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. McMahon was given the job for her outspoken plan to shutter the Education Department, which would fulfill a longtime promise by Trump. “I told Linda, ‘I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job,’” Trump said last month. “I want her to put herself out of a job.” In a statement after her confirmation, McMahon said the Education Department would focus on “advancing education freedom, not building up government-run systems,” adding that she would “empower states and districts to have more say in what is working on the ground for students instead of bureaucratic edicts from Washington, D.C.”

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Adrien Brody’s Girlfriend Responds to That Wild Halle Berry Kiss
COOL AS A CUCUMBER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 7:22PM EST 
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Despite online fodder, Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was on board with his and Halley Berry’s shocking kiss on the Oscars red carpet, acknowledging that her partner was “more than fine” with the stunt. “It was [quite the moment] wasn’t it?” Chapman told Extra Sunday night. The fashion designer, who has been dating Brody for roughly five years, continued: “I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Berry was getting her “payback” for a 2003 stunt that saw Brody kiss her onstage at the Academy Awards while accepting his Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. Berry was presenting the award at the time. “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair’s surprise kiss. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry additionally told Variety on the red carpet Sunday.

Read it at Extra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsHomeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insulted Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsSocial Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldCanada Bites Back With Multibillion-Dollar Trump Tariff Revenge
Matt Young
RoyalistMeghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
TrumplandMTG’s Reporter Boyfriend Claims He’s Received Thousands of Death Threats Since Zelensky Wardrobe Question
Nandika Chatterjee