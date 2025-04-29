WATCH: Shocked Megyn Kelly Calls Bill Belichick Romance ‘Elder Abuse’

Iconic football coach Bill Belichick no longer spends his spring days leading the Patriots to victory. Instead, he’s enjoying his retirement by hoisting up his new 24-year-old girlfriend in a #Billates workout.

Or as Megyn Kelly put it this week, he’s completely “whipped.”

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 8. Jared C. Tilton/Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kelly called out the bizarre romance during this week’s Megyn Kelly Show, roasting the duo’s dynamic on Belichick’s recent interview with CBS Mornings.

“He gives this interview, and now it’s starting to look much more like a Jill Biden situation,” said Kelly. “She’s like Dr. Jill on the sidelines calling all the shots and trying to decide what he can answer and what he can’t in this interview.”

In the interview clip she aired, CBS’ Tony Dokoupil asks Belichick, 73, how he met Jordon Hudson.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson snaps from the sidelines, glaring coldly at Dokoupil.

“No?” he asks.

“No,” she retorts.

Although some were surprised CBS kept the awkward behind-the-scenes moment in the final interview, Kelly noted that its inclusion was due to journalistic “integrity.”

Bill Belichick, 73, is dating Jordon Hudson, 24. Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

“The reason they reportedly chose to air this one interruption of hers is because it was far worse than this, she was trying to dominate behind the scenes, and they felt it was okay to include one of her interruptions just... to be transparent,” said Kelly. “That they had this monster on screen left who was completely trying to control him.”

She continued: “It was to the point where they didn’t feel it would have journalistic integrity if they didn’t show at least some of it.”

Even Dokoupil says in a voiceover during the interview that Hudson was a “constant presence” during the interview.

Kelly, who called the situation “cringey,” also expressed her unease.

“If the situation were reversed, and we had a 74-year-old female and a 24-year-old male in the background... we’d be accusing him of elder abuse and asking whether he was guilty of coercive control and whether this woman was okay,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve got all those same questions here.”

Belichick, who led the Patriots to Super Bowl victories six times, allegedly met Hudson in 2021.

TMZ reported that the pair met on a plane when Belichick reportedly autographed her textbook.

It’s another reason Kelly was suspicious of Hudson’s defensiveness.

“Why would she not want people knowing that?” she asked.

The strange interview also turned heads when Belichick stumbled through an excuse as to why he was fired by Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and seemed consistently “out of it” throughout the chat.

Jordon Hudson scolded Bill Belichick during a bizarre interview on CBS Mornings. Jim Dedmon/Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

“Is this a CTE situation?” asked Kelly, referring to the brain condition linked to repeated blows to the head. “I don’t know what I’m seeing.”

The “power-hungry” Hudson could be tanking the football legends multi-million dollar brand, Kelly suggested, and pulling the strings like a puppeteer.

Hudson’s even posted weird photos of her beach pilates workouts with Belichick, during which he lifts her up on his feet, and another showcasing the pairs’ Halloween costume: Hudson as a mermaid and Belichick as a fisherman.

“My biggest catch!!!” he commented, although he deleted the photo from his own feed.

“The reactions online are basically blink twice if you need help, Bill Belichick,“ said Kelly. ”And that’s how it looks. I’m concerned for him.”

Hudson drew criticism again on Tuesday after posting a strange email from her boyfriend slamming the media for misconstruing his upcoming book about his “Super Bowl mistake.”

Hudson reposted it with the comment “Full statement to be released today” and used the song “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.