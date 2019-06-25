LIFTOFF
WATCH: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Slated for Monday Night
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is slated to launch on Monday evening at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. According to the SpaceX website, the rocket’s four-hour launch window is set to begin at 11:30 p.m. ET—with the livestream starting about 20 minutes before liftoff. The website states that in the rocket’s STP-2 mission, its two “side boosters” will try to land on two different landing zones in Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and the center core will attempt a landing on a “droneship” in the Atlantic Ocean called Of Course I Still Love You.