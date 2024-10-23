WATCH: Suspected Drunk Driver Cuts Thisclose to Kamala Harris’ Motorcade

Tim Walz is on a tear. Shortly after roasting MAGA billionaire Elon Musk for “skipping like a dips--t“ onstage at Donald Trump’s rallies, the Minnesota governor went after the GOP nominee himself. “Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into madness,” Walz said at a Wisconsin campaign event, referring to reports about Trump‘s fascination with fascism. According to The Atlantic’s sources, the former president once said he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had,” while his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, confirmed to The New York Times that Trump had indeed told him “Hitler did some good things, too.” According to Kelly, Trump is a far-right “authoritarian” with a great affection for dictators, one in a string of comments from former Trump advisers highlighting their ex-boss’ extremism. “Don’t be the frog in the boiling water and think this is OK,” Walz said. “As a 24-year veteran of our military, that makes me sick as hell. And it should make you sick, too.”
