WATCH: Suspected Drunk Driver Cuts Thisclose to Kamala Harris’ Motorcade

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Tim Walz Says Donald Trump’s Hitler Comments Make Him ‘Sick as Hell’
‘GUARDRAILS ARE GONE’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.23.24 8:44AM EDT 
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.”
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.” Mike Segar/Reuters

Tim Walz is on a tear. Shortly after roasting MAGA billionaire Elon Musk for “skipping like a dips--t“ onstage at Donald Trump’s rallies, the Minnesota governor went after the GOP nominee himself. “Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into madness,” Walz said at a Wisconsin campaign event, referring to reports about Trump‘s fascination with fascism. According to The Atlantic’s sources, the former president once said he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had,” while his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, confirmed to The New York Times that Trump had indeed told him “Hitler did some good things, too.” According to Kelly, Trump is a far-right “authoritarian” with a great affection for dictators, one in a string of comments from former Trump advisers highlighting their ex-boss’ extremism. “Don’t be the frog in the boiling water and think this is OK,” Walz said. “As a 24-year veteran of our military, that makes me sick as hell. And it should make you sick, too.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Obama Says He Made Secret Service ‘Nervous’ Voting by Mail
I VOTED
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 10.22.24 6:50PM EDT 
Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez

Count Barack Obama as among the 18 million Americans (and counting) who have voted early in the 2024 presidential election. The former president drew cheers Tuesday from supporters at a rally for Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, when he declared: “I voted yesterday.” Urging his audience to do the same, Obama said he filled out his mail-in ballot in his hometown of Chicago. “Then I walked, which I don’t always get a chance to do, and Secret Service got nervous, but I said, ‘Nah, let’s walk to a mailbox.’” Amid the 2020 pandemic, significantly more Democrats than Republicans voted by mail, though the system has not traditionally benefited one party over the other. Obama joked on Tuesday that Gen Z might need some help getting familiar with the voting method he used. “My younger staff was like, ‘What’s that blue thing?’” he said. “And I said, ‘That’s a mailbox.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Treat Yourself To NBA Season Deals on These High Definition TVs and Projectors From Hisense
ALLEY-OOP
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.21.24 3:33PM EDT 
Published 10.10.24 9:54PM EDT 
Hisense Upgrade Season Sale
Hisense.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Everyone associates October with the color orange. If you’re an NBA fan, you’re probably thinking of a basketball before a pumpkin. But if you don’t have the right setup, those oranges might not pop like they used to. Let’s face it; it’s time for an upgrade. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on stellar TVs. Hisense has teamed up with the NBA to bring you Upgrade Season. Upgrade Season offers unbeatable deals on top-of-the-line TVs, home appliances, and projectors, inviting fans to transform their home entertainment experience just in time to catch all the big games—without blowing their holiday gifting budget.

Hisense ‘Upgrade Season’ Sale
Shop At Amazon

Stay tuned this fall for weekly promos, special gifts (like NBA2K25), and massive savings on some of Hisense’s bestselling products. We’re keeping our eyes on TVs like the 100-inch U76N with ultra-bright 4K clarity and the 65-inch U8N with Mini-LED QLED technology. Or, blowing the game up on a wall outside with the C1 Laser Mini Projector gives us game night goosebumps. No matter how you plan to enjoy this season, don’t miss out on these incredible deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
WATCH: Suspected Drunk Driver Cuts Thisclose to Kamala Harris’ Motorcade
HAIR-RAISING
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 8:59AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 8:56AM EDT 
A suspected drunk driver nearly collided with Kamala Harris’ motorcade.
A suspected drunk driver nearly collided with Kamala Harris’ motorcade. Matt Smith/X

Kamala Harris’ motorcade had a near miss Monday night with a car going the wrong way on a Milwaukee highway after a campaign stop in Wisconsin‘s Waukesha County. The motorcade was reportedly traveling east on Interstate 94 when a white car approached from the opposite direction. Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Department believe the driver was drunk. When they pulled the vehicle over, they allegedly spotted an open container and made the driver—an as-yet-unnamed 55-year-old—complete a field sobriety test. They then took the driver into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. No one was injured in the incident, but video from a local news reporter shows the car cruising slowly by Harris’ fleet.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
L.A. Times’ Billionaire Owner Blocks Paper’s Planned Endorsement in Presidential Race
TAMPERING
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 10.22.24 4:50PM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 3:26PM EDT 
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles Times won‘t endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election—per its billionaire owner‘s request, according to Semafor. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong ordered the paper‘s editorial board—which has solely endorsed Democratic candidates since it resumed making presidential endorsements in 2008—not to endorse a presidential candidate this year despite its plans to do so, executive editor Terry Tang told the staff earlier this month. It‘s why in the paper’s lengthy endorsement list last week, which noted how this year’s election was “the most consequential election in a generation” and separately made reference to Kamala Harris' infamous “coconut tree” remark, no presidential candidate was found. It is the second instance of reported meddling by Soon-Shiong in the paper‘s affairs in the last year. In January, executive editor Kevin Merida resigned after Soon-Shiong tried to block a story that accused one of his friends’ dogs of biting a woman in a Los Angeles park. Soon-Shiong, a doctor who made his fortune in biotechnology and associated himself with Donald Trump during his first presidency, denied the accusation. The paper declined to comment. “We do not comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements,” it said.

Read it at Semafor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Delicious Delta 9 THC Drinks Are Inspired by Classic Cocktails
BLOOMING
Davon Singh
Updated 10.17.24 3:43PM EDT 
Published 10.01.24 3:28AM EDT 
Three Happy Flower cans in an ice bucket on a bench surrounded by a bowl of strawberries, a plate of limes, a radio, a bowl of chips, and a vase of flowers.
Happy Flower

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Have you been searching high and low for an alcohol alternative that lets you unwind and relax without worrying about a hangover the next morning? Meet Happy Flower, a brand offering delicious, alcohol-free drinks that offer a zero-proof buzz so you can socialize and unwind without the consequences of a glass of wine or cocktail.

Strawberry Daiquiri (4-Pack)
Buy At Happy Flower

Each can of Happy Flower contains zero alcohol and five milligrams of hemp-derived THC, known as Delta-9—a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that gives a soothing and uplifting buzz—sans the hangover. But the real kicker is the taste. Happy Flower’s flavors draw inspiration from beloved classic cocktails. Enjoy a vibrant margarita bursting with zesty citrus flavor, a refreshing peach bellini that blends bubbly effervescence with fruity sweetness, and a delish strawberry daiquiri brimming with ripe, juicy fruit flavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Jet Movements of Celebrities
GROUNDED
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 12:43PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta has banned social media accounts tracking the private jet movements of moguls including its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Meta has suspended a number of accounts on its social media platforms Instagram and Threads that share updates on movements of private jets owned by moguls and celebrities such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Jack Sweeney, the Florida college student who coded many of the jet-tracking bots using publicly available data, revealed Monday that many, but not all, of his accounts had been disabled. The ones that were not suspended included trackers on the flights of politicians, such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, which Sweeney said in a Threads post was “quite strange.” A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the suspended accounts violated its privacy policy. “Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” the spokesperson said. Sweeney’s jet trackers on X were banned in December 2022 after he butted heads with Musk, the platform’s owner. Taylor Swift also sent Sweeney a cease and desist letter in 2023 for tracking her flights during the Eras tour after she got a flood of bad press over the huge carbon footprint of her frequent private air travel.

Read it at TechCruch

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Donald Trump Cancels Yet Another Appearance in Election’s Home Stretch
SORRY RFK!
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.22.24 4:28PM EDT 
Donald Trump’s lawyer sent a letter to CBS demanding the unedited transcript of Kamala Harris’ interview with “60 Minutes.”
Donald Trump cancelled an appearance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Tuesday. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Donald Trump continued his recent string of cancellations on Tuesday, telling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he couldn’t make it to a virtual town hall with the former presidential candidate and Tulsi Gabbard. That town hall was slated for 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, but organizers announced the event was cancelled due to “changes in Trump’s schedule,” reported POLITICO. It’s unclear why Trump wasn’t able to turn up for a fully-virtual event, but his website lists him as having a campaign rally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in North Carolina. Trump, 78, has been pulling out of media appearances throughout October. That’s included him backing out of interviews with the Shade Room, 60 minutes, NBC, CNBC, and cutting a town hall event short. An adviser on Trump’s team reportedly told POLITICO last week that the cancellations were because Trump’s schedule has been so packed it’s led to “exhaustion.”

Read it at POLITICO

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Woman Used Roblox to Instruct 10-Year-Old to Kill Infant, Police Say
HORRIFYING
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 1:52PM EDT 
Tara Sykes.
A Florida woman allegedly used the gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida woman allegedly used the online gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old infant by dropping it on a tile floor, The Independent reported. Tara Sykes, 36, who reportedly connected with the child over Roblox’s built-in social media, also told them to scald the baby with boiling water, slit the throats of the adults the children were staying with, and set the corpses on fire, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. The child was “unable to carry out instructions” for harming the adults, the police said, but did hurt the infant, who “suffered serious injuries” after being dropped but is expected to survive. Sykes is under arrest and faces a charge of attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. “I have been in Law Enforcement for over 40 years and have never seen anything quite like this,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “I am truly disturbed by the circumstances and the thought that anyone could think like this, let alone instruct these acts to be carried out. There is something really wrong with her.” According to court records, The Independent reported, Sykes and her husband were previously arrested and charged with child neglect and causing bodily harm after their 14-year-old daughter was found pregnant and malnourished in their home.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Trump: Tiffany Graduated No. 1 From School That Doesn’t Rank
TOP OF THE FARCE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.22.24 12:50PM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 12:48PM EDT 
Donald Trump stands with daughter Tiffany Trump

Trump let the news slip while talking about Tiffany’s father-in-law, businessman Massad Boulos, during a speech.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump claimed that his daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated top of her class from Georgetown Law. The problem? Georgetown Law doesn’t rank its students, according to their website. “She was a great student, and she went to a fantastic law school, graduated No. 1 in her class,” Trump said at an event in Concord, North Carolina on Monday. Tiffany didn’t graduate with honors either, according to Georgetown Law’s list of JD graduate honors. Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad, then graduated from Georgetown Law in 2020. Tiffany’s law school rank isn’t the only remark her father has made about her on the campaign trail. Earlier this month, he announced that she was pregnant with her first child with businessman Michael Boulos. Trump used his rally stops in North Carolina to make false claims about the response of FEMA to Hurricane Helene, which devastated western North Carolina. Trump said that FEMA is diverting aid to help illegal immigrants, which has been debunked.

Read it at The Mirror US

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.21.24 4:21PM EDT 
CAROL Bike.
CAROL Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of 2025 and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the CAROL Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. In fact, according to the brand, the CAROL bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Carol Bike
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the CAROL Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. CAROL’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out—at exactly the right time—making the most efficient workouts easy to follow. “CAROL Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder at CAROL. You can try the CAROL Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (7-10 business days) in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Bill Maher Admits His ‘Dating Is Not Age Appropriate’ but Tells Critics ‘F*** You’
‘YOU DO YOU’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 4:51PM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 9:11AM EDT 
Bill Maher appears on his Club Random podcast.
Bill Maher was asked if the women he dates could be “perceived” as “younger than what you should be dating.” Club Random/YouTube

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher, 68, admitted his “dating is not age-appropriate” and told anyone who would criticize his romantic pursuits, “f--- you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.” Maher made the remarks on the Him & Her podcast, where he was asked if the women he dates could be “perceived” as “younger than what you should be dating.” He asserted in response: “They literally are, they literally are.” Maher was recently spotted leaving L.A.’s Chateau Marmont with 30-year-old Noor Alfallah, who was until recently in a relationship with 84-year-old Al Pacino, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son. “Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” she later said. On his Club Random podcast, Maher also recently and creepily suggested to 21-year-old Haliey Welch, of “Hawk Tuah” fame, that she start a sex-focused podcast on his network, and he brought up porn when talking to two young children on another episode of the show. Last year, he had an oddly sexual exchange with 76-year-old Richard Dreyfuss, asking him what he thinks about when he pleasures himself. Dreyfuss, who spent the interview slipping down his chair in increasingly horrible posture, confessed “incestuous thoughts was the engine that drove my masturbation.”

Read it at Him and Her Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump’s Bigot Pal Laura Loomer Says She’s ‘Blacker Than Kamala Harris’
SAD!
Sean Craig
Updated 10.22.24 6:39AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 6:35AM EDT 
Donald Trump and Laura Loomer stand close and chat with one another at the LIV Golf Tournament in August 2023.
Donald Trump pal Laura Loomer says she's “Blacker Than Kamala Harris.” Laura Loomer/X

Former President Donald Trump’s bigoted and Islamophobic pal Laura Loomer has joined the chorus of right-wing and Republican fixtures to baselessly question Vice President Kamala Harris’ race. “I’m not Black, obviously,” Loomer said on an Oct. 18 video stream, Media Matters noted. “I’m not going to pretend to be Black like Kamala Harris does, although I will say I’m Blacker than Kamala Harris.” Harris, who is Black and South Asian, has long touted her heritage, despite right-wing claims to the contrary, including from Trump who falsely claimed in July that she “happened to turn Black.” “I’m Black, and I’m proud of being Black, and I was born Black, I will die Black,” Harris told The Breakfast Club in 2019. Loomer accused Harris of rolling out “fake accents”—a previous obsession of Fox News host Steve Doocy. As HuffPost’s Nathalie Baptiste noted last month, “What Harris is doing on the campaign trail is called code-switching: the practice of changing your tone and syntax depending on your audience.” That is neither new nor novel for politicians. Last month, Republicans, including many staunch Trump allies, lined up to slam Loomer after she made racist attacks on Harris' Indian heritage and Trump invited her, a 9/11 conspiracist, to memorials for the attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania. Loomer, who had been travelling with Trump and denied having an affair with him, was subsequently pushed out from the MAGA inner sanctum.

Read it at Media Matters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE

Trending Now

politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo
politics

Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff

William Vaillancourt
politics

Harris Says She Has a Plan in Place if Trump Declares Victory Too Early

AJ McDougall
media

Jon Stewart Is Taking Trump’s ‘Enemy Within’ Threats Very Seriously

Michael Boyle
politics

Trump: Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes About My Exhaustion

William Vaillancourt