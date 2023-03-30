WATCH: Teen Carjackers Can’t Work Stick Shift to Steal Car

Read it at HuffPost
Two Maryland teenagers allegedly forced a driver out of a car and tried to steal it at a gas station on Saturday, but unfortunately for them, they weren’t prepared for the car’s stick shift. Instead of zooming off, the two were caught on surveillance footage sitting inside the stationary vehicle frantically trying to operate it for several seconds before giving up and running away on foot. The suspects, 16 and 17, were arrested and charged as adults with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking, and they were jailed without bond.