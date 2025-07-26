WATCH: Terrifying Moment Gamer Gets Struck by Lightning

Cheat Sheet
1
Watch: Man in Ludicrously Bad Bear Costume Trains Locals for Grizzly Encounters
FUR REAL
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.26.25 1:19AM EDT 
Asiatic black bear staring
Asiatic black bear staring naotto1/Getty Images

Police in Japan have deployed an unorthodox means of ensuring local residents and officers are up to speed when it comes to dealing with bear attacks. In a video, police can be seen demonstrating their prowess as a man in what can only be described as an incredibly shoddy bear costume does his darndest to imitate the fearsome predator. Roughly 60 miles north of Tokyo, residents of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, were treated to the public safety spectacle following a rise in bear encounters in the region. In the clip, the “bear” can be seen chasing a man covered in fake blood before police frighten the animal away with firecrackers. Later, the “bear” is “shot” with a tranquilizer gun and subdued. Police with riot shields rush in to contain the actor, giving him a solid few prods with a stick to make sure he’s out. Let’s hope the role play sunk in, as Tochigi has seen three bear attacks this year alone.

2
100 NFL Players and Employees Fined In Super Bowl Ticket Scandal
FUMBLED
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.26.25 1:14AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Around 100 NFL players and 24 employees are set to be slapped with fines from the league after an investigation revealed that they had resold overpriced tickets to the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. A source, speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, has revealed that an ongoing investigation found dozens of fines are set to be issued over the matter. NFL policy states that tickets to the game cannot be sold for greater than their face value. Individuals discovered to have flouted the rules for some quick cash will be sanctioned with fines one and a half times the amount they sold the tickets for. If those people are club employees, the fine will be twice the money they made. “We are in the process of completing our investigation into this matter,” a memo sent to teams by the NFL’s head of compliance read. Players from all 32 clubs are allowed to purchase two tickets to the final but are not allowed to profit from them. The NFL has said it will increase compliance training and fines for breaches in early fall.

3

WATCH: Terrifying Moment Gamer Gets Struck by Lightning

SHOCKING
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.26.25 1:09AM EDT 
Storm above a village.
Storm above a village. SVphotography/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Twitch streamer known by the now-shockingly prescient name “Chrispy Mate” was struck by a bolt of lightning in his North Carolina home while live streaming. The content creator, who usually reviews horror games, found himself in a horrifying scenario of his own when a storm hit the town of Holly Springs. “Bro, I just got struck by lightning,” Chrispy Mate told his viewers. “I had my earbuds in. A big thing of lightning hit... I felt lightning go through my earbuds.” Speaking to AccuWeather, the streamer said he heard a bang like a drum reverberating through his head, his vision went white, and he felt concussed. The streamer thankfully escaped relatively unharmed, with only minor after-effects lingering until the next day. He also claims the electrical zap gave him an unexpected surge of energy: “I woke up, felt great, went straight to the gym and then I had the best workout of my life.”

4
Cop Caught Naked on Street View Wins $12K Compensation from Google
RAW DEAL
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 07.25.25 10:45PM EDT 
The Google Street View car on the outskirts of El Prat del Llobregat, very close to the airport, in Barcelona, on 04th August 2022. (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Google Street View car on the outskirts of El Prat del Llobregat, very close to the airport, in Barcelona, on 04th August 2022. (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The tech giant Google has been ordered to pay the equivalent of $12,500 in compensation to a police officer in Argentina after an appeals court found his privacy had been “blatantly” violated. The man sought payment in 2017 for harm to his dignity after his bare backside was captured by a passing Google Street View car and uploaded to Google Maps. To make matters worse, the man’s house number and street name were broadcast on TV and widely shared on social media in coverage of the incident. The man has alleged that the invasion of his privacy has made him the butt of jokes at work and among neighbors. An initial judgment ruled that the officer himself was at fault for “walking around in inappropriate conditions in the garden of his home,” but appeals judges found fault lies with the American tech company. “No one wants to appear exposed to the world as the day they were born,” the judges said. Google has insisted that the man’s fence was simply not high enough.

5
Beloved ’90s Rom-Com Could Be Getting a Sequel
'I DO' TIMES TWO
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.25.25 5:24PM EDT 
Dermot Mulroney
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

Get your bridesmaids, because there just might be a second My Best Friend’s Wedding. Dermot Mulroney, who starred in the original 1997 film with Julia Roberts, teased a sequel to the hit rom-com during an interview with the New York Post on Friday. Mulroney, 61, told the outlet that the “lawyers were talking,” though he is not privy to any further details. The plot reportedly centers around Roberts’ character, Julianne Potts, scheming to break up the engagement between her crush and best friend, Michael O’Neal, played by Mulroney, and Kimmy Wallace, played by Cameron Diaz. “The whole thing was a dream,” Mulroney said of the film, which he claimed he always knew would be “exceptional.” Mulroney, who is best known for his role in the rom-com, still speaks highly of the film. Two years ago, Mulroney re-watched it for the first time since 1997 with the cast of Anyone But You. Mulroney took the opportunity to share advice with Anyone But You’s male lead, Glen Powell. “Don’t be ashamed of being a man in a rom-com. To represent love in movies is the most beautiful thing you can take on,” Powell recalls Mulroney telling him.

6
‘Full House’ Star Says She Still Struggles With Effects of Childhood Bulimia
CONFESSIONS OF A CHILD STAR
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Published 07.25.25 4:39PM EDT 
Candace Cameron Bure attends the 32nd annual Movieguide Awards Gala at AVALON Hollywood on February 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

As the teen star of Full House, Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to the spotlight. Like many child actors, Bure struggled with disordered eating and negative body image. In an episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, the actress, now 49, sat down with author Lisa Whittle and revealed that she still grapples with the lasting effects of the eating disorder she developed as a teenager. “[My eating disorder] was binging and purging. I’m a bulimic,” she said. “And I still say I’m a bulimic.” Bure says her troubled relationship with food started when her parents put the then-preteen on a diet—a measure that, while well-intentioned, had a painful impact. “My parents never wanted a producer to come up to me and say, ‘We need your child to lose weight,’ so let’s do everything preventative,’” she recalled. “That very thing just shaped the way I looked at my body, which was like, ‘Oh, it’s not good enough the way it is right now.’” Decades later, Bure says she no longer binges and purges, but admits her childhood experiences continue to bubble up. “The thoughts...they never leave me. So I still need the tools to just say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that.’“

7
RIP to This ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff
KILLED OFF
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.25.25 6:01PM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 5:29PM EDT 
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. Emmanuel Guimier/AMC/Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The Walking Dead franchise is mourning more than just its characters. According to TheWrap, the famous zombie show’s spinoff, Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will end with its fourth season. Viewers learned about the show’s end on Friday during a San Diego Comic-Con panel. The post-apocalyptic drama follows Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus, as he navigates a harrowing journey from France back to America. The show also stars Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. “Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey,” Reedus said. “I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced.” The show currently has two seasons, with the third season set to be released Sept. 7 on AMC Networks. During the panel, the show released the spinoff’s trailer, offering fans a glimpse.

8
Doomsday Mom Sentenced to Two Life Sentences for Murder
DOOMED
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.25.25 4:23PM EDT 
230425-lori-vallow-hero_lh2lkq
Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File

Doomsday conspiracist Lori Vallow, who was found guilty of murdering her two children, received two additional life sentences on Friday. She was found guilty of conspiring to kill her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and unsuccessfully conspiring to kill her niece’s estranged husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Arizona prosecutors say Lori intended to collect Charles’s $1 million life insurance policy to sustain herself and her new husband, Chad Daybell. Boudreaux’s life insurance policy would have also financially benefited Lori’s niece, Melani, who was closely involved in Lori’s fringe religious cult. Lori, 52, allegedly gave her now deceased brother, Alex Cox, the “religious authority” to kill Charles because she claimed he was possessed by an evil spirit named “Ned.” Lori represented herself during the Arizona trial and did not testify or call witnesses to the stand. In 2023, Lori was given multiple life sentences for conspiring with Daybell to murder her children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua Jaxon Vallow, 7. She and Daybell allegedly murdered the children because they believed them to be possessed zombies. Lori was also convicted of attempting to murder a romantic rival and of stealing Social Security benefits designated for her children’s care after they disappeared.

9
Border Patrol Agents Share Grim Video Mocking Migrants With Coldplay Kiss Cam
TOO FAR
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 07.25.25 12:57PM EDT 

Two El Paso Border Patrol officials have appeared in what can only be described as a poor attempt at comedy by reusing the infamous Coldplay kiss cam footage to mock undocumented immigrants. “The face you make when Border Patrol walks in and you’re an illegal alien,” reads text on the video. The clip shows two Border Patrol agents superimposed over the concert footage, in which a CEO and his head of HR, both of whom are married to other people, were caught canoodling. The CEO, Andy Byron, dives to hide his face while the head of HR, Kristin Cabot, turns away from the camera and covers her face with her hands. In the Border Patrol skit, the agents appear to look around as if searching for something, or someone, before shrugging their shoulders in resignation.

10
Marc Maron Reveals Dream Guest for Final WTF Podcast Episode
FULL CIRCLE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.25.25 3:20PM EDT 
Marc Maron
Getty

Marc Maron’s “dream guest” for his podcast’s final episode would be Barack Obama, he told Variety. Maron announced last month that WTF with Marc Maron will end after 16 years, with the last episode airing “sometime in the fall.” Maron interviewed the then-sitting president on the podcast in 2015, but he told the site that interviewing Obama now would help the show leave the airwaves on an inspirational note. “If we could get President Obama back, that would be good to give us a little hope or some sense of reflection,” he said, and “Ground us a little bit.” The comedian recently reflected on the early days of his career, including his longstanding beef with Jon Stewart, who he called his “nemesis.” While some thought his dream final guest might be Stewart, who infamously turned down the request to be a guest on WTF because “there’s no love there” between him and (its “admittedly ”jealous”) host, Maron said he has no interest in putting in another call to Stewart out of “pride.” Seeking out Obama for the podcast’s last episode makes sense, however, as the former president drew controversy during their 2015 sit-down for using the n-word to make his point that the nation was not “cured” of racism after his election. Maron defended his remarks at the time, telling CBS, “he said the N-word to talk about using the N-word and what that implicates. It was a broader statement about racism.”

Trending Now