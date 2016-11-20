Watch the 2016 American Music Awards Live Stream

The 44th annual American Music Awards (AMAs), hosted by Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah, will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Drake is the 2016 AMAs’ big name, breaking a 32-year record for most nominations in a single year. With thirteen nominations– including ‘Favorite Male Artist– Pop/Rock,’ ‘Favorite Album– Pop/Hip-Hop,’ ‘Favorite Song– Pop/Hip-Hop,’ ‘Favorite Song– Pop/Rock,’– thanks to his most recent album Views which included chart-topper ‘Hotline Bling.’

Drake surpassed Michael Jackson’s previous record of 11 noms, which he set back in 1984 when Thriller was released.

Other top nominees include Rihanna with seven nominations, Adele and Justin Bieber tied at five nominations each, Beyoncé and the Chainsmokers with four noms apiece, and Bryson Tiller, Carrie Underwood, Fetty Wap, The Weeknd, and Twenty One Pilots at three nods each.

Performers at the event will include Lady Gaga, Niall Horan, John Legend, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, Sting, Maroon 5, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Green Day.

Catch all the action live streaming and on various social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and Twitter this weekend.

How to Live Stream the 2016 American Music Awards:

The full show will air starting 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20.

Music fans can tune in to live stream the show on ABC with a cable login or through Amazon.com or Hulu.com. You can find more ways to live stream on Cut Cable Today.

You can also find a full list of nominees for each category and find more information about the performers on the official American Music Awards website.